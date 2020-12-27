Charli D’Amelio hits back at fans hating on Dixie for making 'sad songs' - Dexerto

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio had enough of seeing fans hate on Dixie D’Amelio’s new song “Roommates” because it’s about being sad and depressed, and claimed anyone who puts her sister down isn’t a true supporter.

Dixie D’Amelio opened up about her mental health struggles in her latest song, “Roommates.” However, after anticipating that some fans might complain about it being her third song that touches on sadness and depression, she was proven right.

It seems like some people don’t understand that anyone can experience mental health issues and that making music about them can be therapeutic while also giving fans something to relate to.

Unfortunately, the whole situation has led to some people bombarding Dixie with hate and negativity.

“Is she really being [emotional] over this?” said one fan, referring to a shot of graffiti on the wall in the music video, which read “Famous because of your sister!” followed by “I know.”

Dixie replied to the tweet by acknowledging that it was the source of some emotional distress, along with a series of crying emojis. However, it’s not that she’s sad because she feels like she owes her success to Charli, tt’s because people keep saying negative things like that, and it takes a toll.

But that’s not all. Another fan wrote, “She made a whole song on being sad when the [motherf**ker] is made of multi-millions, famous as hell, and has a personal chef. Please, she’s so embarrassing.”

“Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy,” Dixie wrote back. It’s easy to forget that anxiety and depression affect people from all walks of life, even the most successful – it knows no bounds.

Charli wrote a stern message to her fans who hate on others, including her sister: “I have been seeing a lot of negativity coming from my supporters towards other people. That goes against the messages I like to spread about being kind and supporting one another! Please remember to spread positivity.”

“This also goes to every single supporter of mine that is saying means things about my sister,” she added. “At the end of the day, family comes first. And if you support me but put down my sister, then you do not really support me.”

It’s hard to believe that anyone can hate others for being sad and depressed, regardless of how famous and wealthy they are. It’s something we all experience from time to time. However, listening to music that we can relate to, like “Roommates,” makes it a little easier.

Still, it’s good to know that Charli D’Amelio has her sister’s back and is trying to give some of her more toxic fans a much-needed wake-up call.