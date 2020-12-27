 Charli D’Amelio hits back at fans hating on Dixie for making 'sad songs' - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio hits back at fans hating on Dixie for making ‘sad songs’

Published: 27/Dec/2020 0:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio had enough of seeing fans hate on Dixie D’Amelio’s new song “Roommates” because it’s about being sad and depressed, and claimed anyone who puts her sister down isn’t a true supporter.

Dixie D’Amelio opened up about her mental health struggles in her latest song, “Roommates.” However, after anticipating that some fans might complain about it being her third song that touches on sadness and depression, she was proven right. 

It seems like some people don’t understand that anyone can experience mental health issues and that making music about them can be therapeutic while also giving fans something to relate to.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are very close and support each other through thick and thin.

Unfortunately, the whole situation has led to some people bombarding Dixie with hate and negativity.

“Is she really being [emotional] over this?” said one fan, referring to a shot of graffiti on the wall in the music video, which read “Famous because of your sister!” followed by “I know.”

Dixie replied to the tweet by acknowledging that it was the source of some emotional distress, along with a series of crying emojis. However, it’s not that she’s sad because she feels like she owes her success to Charli, tt’s because people keep saying negative things like that, and it takes a toll.

But that’s not all. Another fan wrote, “She made a whole song on being sad when the [motherf**ker] is made of multi-millions, famous as hell, and has a personal chef. Please, she’s so embarrassing.”

“Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy,”  Dixie wrote back. It’s easy to forget that anxiety and depression affect people from all walks of life, even the most successful – it knows no bounds.

Charli wrote a stern message to her fans who hate on others, including her sister: “I have been seeing a lot of negativity coming from my supporters towards other people. That goes against the messages I like to spread about being kind and supporting one another! Please remember to spread positivity.”

“This also goes to every single supporter of mine that is saying means things about my sister,” she added. “At the end of the day, family comes first. And if you support me but put down my sister, then you do not really support me.”

It’s hard to believe that anyone can hate others for being sad and depressed, regardless of how famous and wealthy they are. It’s something we all experience from time to time. However, listening to music that we can relate to, like “Roommates,” makes it a little easier.

Still, it’s good to know that Charli D’Amelio has her sister’s back and is trying to give some of her more toxic fans a much-needed wake-up call.

Hype House reveals their new Hollywood TikTok mansion and it’s insane

Published: 26/Dec/2020 23:13

by Bill Cooney
A new video has been posted of the massive mansion members of the Hype House are moving into for 2021, and it’s so big it’s absolutely insane.

To celebrate the TikTok creator collective’s one-year anniversary, members of the Hype House have decided to celebrate by moving into a new, gargantuan mansion.

Thomas Petrou already shared some shots of the new crib, but on December 26 the official Hype House account put out a TikTok giving us our best look at the pad, and it’s ridiculous backyard view, yet.

@thehypehouseNew house check♬ Deep End – Fousheé

Starting with a clip of the old FaZe Clan house, among others, in the Hollywood Hills, it then pans to the new mansion, first showing the front, then panning across the backyard — which is complete with a pool and stunning view of the valley below.

It’s nothing close to an official house tour, but we would bet that an MTV Cribs-style reveal will be coming soon, possibly after everyone gets moved in and somewhat settled.

In his story, Petrou and Alex Warren were simply scoping out the place, with Thomas proudly pointing at the mansion and announcing that he bought it along with Warren and Kouvr Annon. Now that we’ve had more of a look at the place, we do have to wonder how much money they had to shell out.

Given the amount of attention, the TikTokers were getting at the old FaZe spot, them moving to a new location isn’t really that big of a surprise — especially after Petrou revealed back in July that the Hype House would sometimes get up to 100 visitors a day.

Even though they could definitely be considered celebrities in their own right, members of the Hype House are real people just like you and me (though it can be easy to forget that sometimes), so hopefully the new digs provide plenty of safe space (and content) headed into 2021.