Dixie D’Amelio opens up on mental health struggle in new song “Roommates”

Published: 26/Dec/2020 0:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dixie D’Amelio opened up about her mental health struggles in a heartfelt post on Instagram and revealed that her new song, “Roommates,” which Demi Lovato wrote, is all about them.

Dixie D’Amelio’s latest single, “Roommates,” is all about her experience with anxiety and depression, which most people can relate to. It’s a powerful and moving song, and a talented team of songwriters, including Demi Lovato, helped her write it.

However, her fans pointed out that it’s her third song that touches on sadness and depression. The realization sparked some concern about the full extent of her mental health struggles.

Dixie D’Amelio anticipated their reaction and responded in a heartfelt post on Instagram. She opened up about her mental health struggles and didn’t hold back.

“Mental health is something I really struggle with every day, and music has become the best way for me to express this,” she said. “I would love to continue talking to you guys about mental health awareness because it really is so important.” 

“I’ve struggled getting the courage to open up in the past, but over time I hope to get more comfortable. I love working with music and sharing it, and so I will continue to do what I love because I know there are many who can relate.”

She also added that pressures from the internet and “negative commentary” on social media has only added onto her struggle. However, she’s working towards getting a clearer headspace.

“Anxiety and depression have taken over my life… to the point where sometimes the only thoughts in my mind are to not be here anymore. It’s been so hard to see how many amazing things are going on in my life when my mind just isn’t in the right place,” she added.

“The internet and its negative commentary played a big part. I shouldn’t read comments, and I’m working on that. I’m also working on how to show my true self every day and not spend time on trying to look ‘perfect’ for the internet.”

 

A post shared by dixie damelio (@dixiedamelio)

Dixie D’Amelio’s family and friends, including Charli D’Amelio, James Charles, and Larray, all commented and said how proud they were of her. It’s a sentiment that her fans and followers have shared.

It’s important to be open about mental health issues and to encourage others to do the same.

Dixie D’Amelio’s songs, and even her social media posts, will hopefully light the way for others. At the very least, it will give them something to connect to.

YouTuber airrack strands himself on deserted island until he hits 1 million subs

Published: 25/Dec/2020 20:33

by Bill Cooney
Most people don’t set out to intentionally strand themselves on a desert island, but that’s exactly what YouTube streamer Eric ‘airrack’ Decker has done in an attempt to reach 1 million subscribers, and you better believe he’s broadcasting his experience throughout the whole thing.

Airrack rose to fame by posting vlog, challenge, and prank videos on his self-titled channel, which had over 800,000 subs before he even started his stay on the island.

He’s collabed with Jake Paul several times in the past, which certainly doesn’t hurt when it comes to exposure, but it hasn’t been enough to get him to the 1 million mark. In an effort to finally reach that threshold, Decker has actually stranded himself on a desert island over Christmas.

Jake Paul
Airrack has even stepped into the ring with Jake Paul, and got himself laid out.

Over the years we’ve seen all kinds of ploys from YouTubers to try and boost their sub count, but never anything quite like intentionally turning yourself into Tom Hanks from Castaway before.

Using the hashtag #saveairrack, the YouTuber is begging fans to help him get to 1 million subs, or “he might never make it off of the island.”

“My life is a living nightmare, please go to saveairrack.com so I can get off of this godforsaken place,” the streamer begged in a video posted before the live stream began.

Sticking to his word, he has indeed streamed his experience on the island, which does indeed seem “deserted” but does have plenty of plants and food to eat, as long as you like nothing but bananas and coconuts.

Other activities include a bit of exploration, plenty of fishing and chaotic video chats with all of the fans helping him in his quest for 1 million subs.

While streaming on Christmas Day 2020, airrack is closer than ever before to 1 million subs and getting back to civilization, currently sitting just over 954,000 subs at the time of writing.

“I’m pretty tired, but we’ve been grinding,” Decker told viewers on Dec. 25. “We are not leaving until I reach 1 million.”

You can watch along with airrack on the stream above, and while getting just under 50,000 subs might seem like a tall task, at the start of the challenge he was only at around 800,000. At this pace, he should be getting out of there before the end of the year (hopefully).

With much of the world unable to travel this Christmas, spending the day on your own island doesn’t seem like too bad of a deal. Being trapped there by your sub count is another story entirely though, but at least there seem to be plenty of bananas.