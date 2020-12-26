Dixie D’Amelio opens up on mental health struggle in new song “Roommates”

Dixie D’Amelio opened up about her mental health struggles in a heartfelt post on Instagram and revealed that her new song, “Roommates,” which Demi Lovato wrote, is all about them.

Dixie D’Amelio’s latest single, “Roommates,” is all about her experience with anxiety and depression, which most people can relate to. It’s a powerful and moving song, and a talented team of songwriters, including Demi Lovato, helped her write it.

However, her fans pointed out that it’s her third song that touches on sadness and depression. The realization sparked some concern about the full extent of her mental health struggles.

Dixie D’Amelio anticipated their reaction and responded in a heartfelt post on Instagram. She opened up about her mental health struggles and didn’t hold back.

“Mental health is something I really struggle with every day, and music has become the best way for me to express this,” she said. “I would love to continue talking to you guys about mental health awareness because it really is so important.”

“I’ve struggled getting the courage to open up in the past, but over time I hope to get more comfortable. I love working with music and sharing it, and so I will continue to do what I love because I know there are many who can relate.”

She also added that pressures from the internet and “negative commentary” on social media has only added onto her struggle. However, she’s working towards getting a clearer headspace.

“Anxiety and depression have taken over my life… to the point where sometimes the only thoughts in my mind are to not be here anymore. It’s been so hard to see how many amazing things are going on in my life when my mind just isn’t in the right place,” she added.

“The internet and its negative commentary played a big part. I shouldn’t read comments, and I’m working on that. I’m also working on how to show my true self every day and not spend time on trying to look ‘perfect’ for the internet.”

Dixie D’Amelio’s family and friends, including Charli D’Amelio, James Charles, and Larray, all commented and said how proud they were of her. It’s a sentiment that her fans and followers have shared.

It’s important to be open about mental health issues and to encourage others to do the same.

Dixie D’Amelio’s songs, and even her social media posts, will hopefully light the way for others. At the very least, it will give them something to connect to.