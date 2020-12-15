Logo
Charli D’Amelio responds to criticism over Brandon Bernard reaction

Published: 15/Dec/2020 5:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Charli D'Amelio

Charli D’Amelio has apologized to her fans for not being more vocal about the Brandon Bernard situation, and vowed to use her platform to raise awareness on social issues and make a difference in people’s lives.

Charli D’Amelio was criticized for not being more vocal about Brandon Bernard’s execution. He was sentenced to death for a botched robbery that resulted in two murders back in 1999. However, he was 18-years-old at the time, which sparked a debate about whether the death penalty was too much.

The main argument was that he was only slightly older than his co-conspirators, who were both deemed ineligible for the death penalty. Plus, he showed signs of being reformed and remorseful. In the end, though, it didn’t change the outcome. He was ultimately killed by lethal injection.

Many celebrities and influencers expressed their condolences on social media. However, some of them, including Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and James Charles, came under for not being more vocal about the situation.

Charli D’Amelio was criticized for not being more vocal about the Brandon Bernard situation.

Charli D’Amelio’s initial tweet summarized her thoughts quite well. “After not being on my phone all day, I checked Twitter to see what is going on with Brandon Bernard, and I’m incredibly disgusted to see him be put to death,” she said.

“He does not deserve this, and it breaks my heart that our outdated legal system is taking the life of an undeserving man,” she added.

Charli D’Amelio’s fans and followers were disappointed that she hadn’t been more vocal about it in the lead-up to his execution. They begged her to start using her platform to help make a difference, and she responded.

“I feel like I have been given the platform that I’ve been given for a reason, and I am extremely sorry that I have not used it to the best of my ability,” she said. “Going forward, [I] will be doing the absolute best I can to… help other people and [let them] know that I’m there for them.”

“Three days ago, I genuinely was not on my phone,” she said, in response to not being more vocal about the issue. “I shot four youtube videos in a day from the second I woke up until the second I went to bed.”

Charli D’Amelio apologized to her fans and vowed to use her platform better.

“So, due to what happened, and the fact that I was not able to help, I see how hurt you guys are, and it really makes me feel horrible,” she said. The expressions on her face were honest and sincere.

 “So, in the bio of my TikTok account, I will be linking my Twitter so you can see all the petitions and be able to educate yourselves as well as me educating myself because that’s my job,” she added.

“If I am going to be an influencer, I want to influence for a good reason,” she said.

“Going forward, please send me things that you would like me to talk about because that’s what I want to do, and I don’t want to disappoint you guys or let you guys down ever.”

Everyone has their opinion on Charli D’Amelio, but there’s no denying that she cares about her fans. Her response to all the criticism is a testament to that.

More importantly, she’s determined to use her platform to help make a difference moving forward, and that’s what everyone likes to see.

Jake Paul taunts “scared” Conor McGregor to accept $50m fight offer 

Published: 15/Dec/2020 4:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul has tried to taunt Conor McGregor into accepting an alleged $50 million fight offer, claiming the former UFC double champion was “scared” and “ducking” him.

Jake Paul has been hot property after he knocked out Nate Robinson in a boxing bout back in November. Since then, he’s called out some big names, including Conor McGregor, LeBron James, and Dillon Danis. He was even challenged by NHL star Evander Kane.

In the end, though, he doubled down on Conor McGregor and claimed he’s “dedicating his life” to beat him in a match. It will almost certainly be an uneven contest since Conor McGregor is an elite fighter. But that hasn’t stopped Jake Paul from pursuing the fight. 

If anything, it’s motivated him even more. He’ll have a chance to prove the haters and naysayers wrong. In his latest video, he claims his team sent Conor McGregor a $50 million fight offer and taunted the UFC superstar to accept it. 

Jake Paul Conor McGregor $50m Offer
Jake Paul
Jake Paul flattened Nate Robinson in their November boxing bout.

“What the f***k is up, you Irish c**nt?” he said. “Good morning Conor McGregor. I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now. Or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f**king your wife. I mean, she’s a four Conor. You can do a lot better.”

“My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. 50 million dollars cash. Proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered,” he added. “But you’re scared to fight me, Conor. You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f**king YouTuber. You’re 0 – 1 as a boxer. I’m 2 – 0 as a boxer.”

“I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history,” he said. “But you wanna fight Dustin Poirer, who has less followers on Instagram than my f**king dog. That’s a fact.”

Jake Paul Conor McGregor $50m Offer
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor has been vigorously training ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier.

“And Dana White, you’re a f**king pussy too. You ugly f**king bald bitch,” he added. “You said there’s zero percent chance of this fight happening. But there’s a zero percent chance of you getting some f**king pussy.

Just when it looked like he’d finished his relentless tirade of abuse, he wrapped up his video with one last comment. “Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f**king contract, you idiots,” he said. “Jesus f**king christ. Irish b*tch. F**k you guys.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t responded yet. He’s already locked in to fight Dustin Poirier in January and has made it pretty clear that he plans on reinvigorating his UFC career,

However, he has been swooned by big money offers in the past, and Jake Paul’s $50 million offer will undoubtedly tempt him. Plus, he insulted the man and his wife, which might tip him over the edge.