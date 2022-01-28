Charli D’Amelio explains exciting reason why she hasn’t been posting

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio hasn’t been posting frequently on the video platform lately… but the influencer claims it’s because she’s got something seriously “amazing” in the works.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most followed content creator and one of the biggest influencers on the net.

Boasting over 134 million followers on the viral video app, Charli has expanded her horizons to snag makeup and nail polish collabs, got her very own drink at Dunkin Donuts, and even scored a Hulu reality show about her life as a top-tier social media celeb.

Despite her undoubtedly busy life as a TikTok superstar, Charli is known for posting fairly frequently to most social media platforms… but lately, it’s been pretty dry on her TikTok account.

Charli D’Amelio teases “amazing” projects coming up

Up until yesterday, the youngest D’Amelio sister hadn’t posted to TikTok in about a week, leaving some of her fans concerned and wondering what was up.

Luckily, Charli opened up about her social media silence in a Tweet on January 28, revealing that she’s been working on some major projects behind the scenes.

“Sorry I’ve been inactive, I’ve been super busy working on some amazing projects!” the star excitedly wrote. “I can’t wait for you all to see.”

sorry i’ve been inactive i’ve been super busy working on some amazing projects!! i can’t wait for you all to see…🪱 — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) January 28, 2022

In keeping with her humorous personality, Charli followed up with: “Also, yesterday I was running and my pants were too long and I slipped and fell into the wall on the stairs lol.”

also yesterday i was running and my pants were to long and i slipped and fell into the wall on the stairs lol — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) January 28, 2022

Potential injuries aside, fans are ecstatic as to what this could mean for the socialite.

Considering her previous collaborations with such giants as Dunkin’ Donuts and Hulu, there’s no telling what’s in store for her next.

We already know that Season 2 of the D’Amelio Hulu show has been approved. As a release date has yet to be confirmed, fans are guessing we could see a release sometime in mid-late 2022.

For now, no word has come out about what Charli’s “amazing” new projects could be… but we’re on the edge of our seats, regardless!