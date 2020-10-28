 Claudia Conway & Perez Hilton in heated feud over "huge" party - Dexerto
Claudia Conway & Perez Hilton in heated feud over “huge” party

Published: 28/Oct/2020 18:06

by Alice Hearing
TikTok: Claudia Conway/ TikTok: Perez Hilton

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has hit out at TikToker Claudia Conway after she hosted a huge party that got out of hand. 

In the last few days, Claudia Conway has come under fire after footage was revealed of a party she hosted at her family home, where chaos ensued and social-distancing appeared virtually non-existent.

Claudia promptly apologized on her TikTok account following the backlash, explaining that masks were supposed to be worn and restrictions were planned to be followed, but the party got out of control. She said that she would never put anyone’s lives in danger and the party did not go how she’d planned.

She added that everyone was eventually kicked off the premises and that she is not trying to deceive anyone. “I’m very disappointed in the way things turned out and I can only offer my deepest apologies.”

Claudia Conway party Instagram
Instagram: Claudia Conway
Claudia explained that she intended to comply with restrictions, but the party got “out of hand”

Following her apology, she also pointed out that Perez Hilton had recently shared one of her “friends only” videos with the public, in which she admitted that she was feeling suicidal, and he added a caption linking the video to the party.

Perez quickly clapped back: “I have not deleted it and I’m not going to delete it. I did not make fun of Claudia as she was claiming… She did have a big birthday party. I did not make fun of her, and FYI, she chose to become a public figure, and she chose to become an advocate, and has been very critical of people hosting parties and going to parties, and she and her mother threw a big party.”

@perezhilton##duet with @claudiamconway♬ original sound – claudia conway

In another video, Perez continued that while Claudia criticized the parties attendees for not wearing masks, “She should be criticizing herself,” and provided “receipts” of both her and her friends without masks at the event.

Fans of the TikToker came to her defense in the comments on Perez’s video, with one saying, “You have no business reposting stuff like this. Please stay in your lane next time,” to which Perez replied, “This is my lane.”

Another user said, “You have young daughters, how would you feel if someone reposted something one of them posted to a private story/acc? What’s not clicking?” Perez responded, “I would not care. And I will teach my daughters that they have no expectation of privacy on social media. Even if their accounts are ‘private.'”

FaZe Rug surprised with dream car after girlfriend destroys his G Wagon

Published: 28/Oct/2020 17:53

by Daniel Cleary
FaZe Rug in front of Rolls Royce Phantom
FaZe Rug, YouTube

Popular content creator and FaZe Clan member Brian ‘Rug’ Awadis was left stunned after his girlfriend Kaelyn and cousin Anthony “destroyed” his Mercedes G Wagon before surprising him with his dream car, a new Rolls Royce Phantom 8.

Since he first started with Call of Duty trickshot videos, FaZe Rug has gone on to build a massive online following, with over 17 million subscribers following his main channel for his entertaining vlogs.

The YouTuber is best known for his hilarious prank videos, but during his latest upload, he was finally the victim of one of these cruel pranks.

Faze Rug cousin writing on car window
FaZe Rug, YouTube
Rug’s Mercedes G Wagon was “destroyed” during his latest prank video.

In his October 27 video, Rug’s girlfriend Kaelyn and cousin Anthony decided to prank the content creator while he was inside a store, shopping and filming for one of his upcoming food vlogs.

Shortly after he walked into the store, Kaelyn and Anthony went straight for his car in the parking lot, “destroying” the G Wagon by tagging it with different drawings and insults, before hiding nearby to catch his reaction.

After the content creator eventually left the store and realized what had happened, he was devastated by the damage that had been done to his car, “we come out and my car has paint on it, this is actually not okay.”

However, after quickly realizing that the paint on his car could be washed off, Rug went back to his house where a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom 8 was parked in his driveway.

After being surprised by Kaelyn and Anthony, who confirmed they were the ones who vandalized his G Wagon, Rug revealed that the Arctic White Rolls Royce Phantom, which costs $450,000 for a base model at retail, was actually his “dream car.”

Unfortunately for the FaZe star, the excitement from the surprise did not last too long after his girlfriend explained that it was, in fact, a “double prank” and that the new Rolls Royce wasn’t his to keep.

Although he couldn’t keep the car, Rug still remained hopeful about getting a Phantom for himself in the future and revealed that the devastating prank had inspired him to get his revenge.