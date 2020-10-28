Claudia Conway & Perez Hilton in heated feud over "huge" party - Dexerto

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has hit out at TikToker Claudia Conway after she hosted a huge party that got out of hand.

In the last few days, Claudia Conway has come under fire after footage was revealed of a party she hosted at her family home, where chaos ensued and social-distancing appeared virtually non-existent.

Claudia promptly apologized on her TikTok account following the backlash, explaining that masks were supposed to be worn and restrictions were planned to be followed, but the party got out of control. She said that she would never put anyone’s lives in danger and the party did not go how she’d planned.

She added that everyone was eventually kicked off the premises and that she is not trying to deceive anyone. “I’m very disappointed in the way things turned out and I can only offer my deepest apologies.”

Following her apology, she also pointed out that Perez Hilton had recently shared one of her “friends only” videos with the public, in which she admitted that she was feeling suicidal, and he added a caption linking the video to the party.

Perez quickly clapped back: “I have not deleted it and I’m not going to delete it. I did not make fun of Claudia as she was claiming… She did have a big birthday party. I did not make fun of her, and FYI, she chose to become a public figure, and she chose to become an advocate, and has been very critical of people hosting parties and going to parties, and she and her mother threw a big party.”

In another video, Perez continued that while Claudia criticized the parties attendees for not wearing masks, “She should be criticizing herself,” and provided “receipts” of both her and her friends without masks at the event.

Fans of the TikToker came to her defense in the comments on Perez’s video, with one saying, “You have no business reposting stuff like this. Please stay in your lane next time,” to which Perez replied, “This is my lane.”

Another user said, “You have young daughters, how would you feel if someone reposted something one of them posted to a private story/acc? What’s not clicking?” Perez responded, “I would not care. And I will teach my daughters that they have no expectation of privacy on social media. Even if their accounts are ‘private.'”