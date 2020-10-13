 Bella Poarch hits out at backlash over acting "kawaii" on TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Bella Poarch hits out at backlash over acting “kawaii” on TikTok

Published: 13/Oct/2020 1:40

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: bella.poarch

Share

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch is quickly becoming one of TikTok’s fastest-growing content creators, even rivaling the likes of Charli D’Amelio — but some critics aren’t a fan of her style.

Poarch is known far and wide across the internet for her viral lipsyncing vids, one of which broke a record on TikTok for gaining the most likes on a single video.

Advertisement

The clip in question showed Poarch lip syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B,” with the star nodding her head to the song’s beat after the singing stops. Many of her videos show Poarch making various facial expressions, like puffing her cheeks full of air or crossing her eyes.

It seems that quite a few critics of her videos aren’t too pleased with her aesthetic, though, with some claiming that the TikToker is blatantly trying to be childlike in order to attract a certain problematic audience.

Advertisement
@bellapoarchTo the 🐝 🐝 🐝 ##fyp♬ M to the B – Millie B

She isn’t the only one coming under fire for this, either, with a particular internet e-girl who sold her own bathwater to fans also facing similar accusations of baiting an incredibly unwholesome sort online.

Poarch hit back at these accusations in a Tweet on October 12, dubbing her style “kawaii” in reference to Japan’s pop-culture obsession with the uber-adorable (take Hello Kitty and Sailor Moon, for example).

“Why is it not allowed to act cute?” Poarch asked. “It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it. I’m Filipino, and in the Philippines, we love ulzzang and kawaii culture. I grew up with it, so why can’t I just be myself?”

Advertisement

While Poarch has been met with ample support from fans, her Tweet has sparked controversy across the social media sphere, with critics arguing to the contrary.

“It’s not cute when you’re a 20 year-old-acting like a 4-year-old,” one commenter said via Instagram.

“Tt’s just the fact that grown people are fetishizing acting childlike or acting cute, it’s not ok and it feels very off,” another added.

Advertisement
Commenters hit back at Bella Poarch.
Instagram: TikTokRoom
Commenters weren’t happy with Bella Poarch’s Tweet about being viewed as childlike online.

“I’m Asian, and there’s a difference between kawaii and being a 20-something-year-old acting like a child,” yet another said.

While this isn’t the first time Poarch has been wrapped in controversy, it does open up an interesting discussion about how social media stars act online and how their style could be viewed by some audiences.

Advertisement
Cars

Justin Bieber’s massive car collection: Lambo, Maybach, more

Published: 13/Oct/2020 0:20

by Kieran Bicknell
Justin Bieber car collection 2020
Instagram: @justinbieber

Share

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, a one-time teenage heartthrob and now popular singer/songwriter has an incredible car collection. With a plethora of exotic cars and rare models, his taste will turn you into a ‘Belieber’ in no time.

Justin Bieber‘s net worth is estimated to be around $285 million, thanks to his impressive back-catalog of chart hits. Despite being only in his mid-twenties, Bieber has amassed an incredible and diverse collection of cars. YouTuber Seb Delanney dissects his collection.

Advertisement

One of his first cars was a custom Project Kahn Range Rover. In typical ‘young celebrity’ style, Justin opted for a fully blacked-out spec, with matte paintwork and dark tinted windows to allow for maximum privacy.

Justin Bieber Cars
Instagram: @justinbieber
Justin’s car collection has everything from luxury SUVs to supercars.

Justin Bieber car collection 2020

From there, Bieber was quick to dive into supercars. His first-ever supercar was a Ferrari F430, which even today is an incredible machine. With 483hp from its naturally-aspirated V8 engine, it proved to be a ‘gateway supercar’ for Justin to build his collection rapidly.

Advertisement

One of his wildest cars was a V8 Audi R8. In itself, it’s a very sensible supercar, so Bieber opted to wrap it in a polarizing leopard-print finish. In comparison to his more subtle Kahn Range Rover, there was nothing incognito about his R8.

Since his R8, Justin has had a number of fully-customized cars in association with renowned tuners West Coast Customs in LA. One of their first projects was to convert a Cadillac CTS-V into what he called ‘Batman spec’ complete with rear-hinged doors, a matte black finish, and ‘Batman’ badging.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The new color turned out fire @westcoastcustoms

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber’s custom cars

His Fisker Karma was one of the strangest vehicles he’s ever owned. One of the first-ever ‘plug in’ luxury hybrid vehicles, Bieber was gifted the car by his manager for his birthday. If the Karma wasn’t odd enough already, JB then went on to wrap it in chrome, and add neon ‘underglow’ lights.

Advertisement

Owning at least one Rolls-Royce seems to be a rite of passage for any celebrity, and Bieber is no exception. Justin owns both a Phantom and a Ghost and has been spotted being chauffered around LA in the back of them.

In complete contrast to the lavish Rolls-Royces, one of his best-known cars was his Ferrari 458. He went through no less than three different iterations of the 458, eventually auctioning it off for charity.

While he seems to have an affection towards Ferraris, Justin also appears to be a fan of Lambos too. It has been confirmed that he has owned an Aventador S which he wrapped in several different colors. Not only that, but he has also owned a Lamborghini Urus.

Advertisement

The Urus wasn’t left in its factory black paintwork for long either. In one of his boldest moves yet, JB wrapped it in hot pink, before opting for a more toned-back sand color. Since then, he has been papped a number of times behind the wheel, and this appears to be his daily driver for now.

With so many rumors flying around about him owning other cars (such as a LaFerrari) his collection could be even crazier than reported. If his history is anything to go by, however, it won’t be long before his next crazy car purchase.

Advertisement

 