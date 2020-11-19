High School footballer turns TikTok sensation overnight with 1m followers - Dexerto

A high-school football player has become a TikTok sensation overnight after a video of him lip-syncing to Justin Bieber blew up on the platform and launched him into the spotlight.

Caden Woodall was the star of the show in a viral TikTok showing he and his football team, the Spartans from Michigan, lip-syncing to Justin Bieber’s 2010 song ‘Eenie Meenie.’ The video was complete with incredible vibes, solo dances, and backflips.

After earning more than 12 million views, fans of the clip were quick to point out how they felt about #7 who had his very own main character moment in those few seconds. One person wrote, “the first dude could break my heart and I’d say sorry.” Another person wrote, “#7 is the real-life Troy Bolton.”

The original video was posted by user @rawrits.alex who filmed it on the team’s last season game on October 23 before uploading it at the beginning of November. She also commented, “I was in the middle of 30 sweaty guys for this, the camera girl needs some appreciation.”

After all the hype, Caden stans can rejoice as the man himself created his very own TikTok account on Wednesday, November 19. His first video, which is a lipsync to the same song, but from a golf buggy, garnered more than 19 million views within 20 hours. Caden also hit more than 1 million followers in the same timeframe.

The high-schooler even has a whole side of TikTok dedicated to him which can be found by sifting through the #7 tag or via the sound to the original video. It features scores of girls fawning over him and claiming he lives “rent-free in my head.”

The hype has even transcended TikTok and Caleb is being talked about on Instagram too. One person commented on his latest Instagram picture, “Wait are you the dude from TikTok? Omg, number 7 please notice me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caden W (@cadenw34)

Who is Caden Woodall?

Caden Woodall is one of the players on a Michigan football team called the Spartans and he’s currently in the running to be chosen as Michigan High School’s Football Player of The Year.

Next year he will be attending Harvard for college, but also received offers from Yale and Princeton to study and play football there.

If Caden keeps on posting lip sync videos, he might have to put his football career on hold and become the male equivalent of Charli D’Amelio.