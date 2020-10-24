 Celina Powell spills the tea on explosive Jeffree Star 'blackmail' - Dexerto
Celina Powell spills the tea on explosive Jeffree Star ‘blackmail’

Published: 24/Oct/2020 19:42

by Charlotte Colombo
jeffree andre dexerto
Instagram: Jeffree Star/Celina PowellAndre Marhold/

Jeffree Star

Instagram star Celina Powell has weighed in on Jeffree Star’s drama with ex-boyfriend Andre Marhold in a dramatic Instagram live with her friend Jasmine.

Although Jeffree Star seemed determined to move on from the Marhold drama in his YouTube return earlier this month – wherein he confirmed that his ex was getting prosecuted for ‘robbing’ him – Celina Powell has added another twist in the tale after making a string of dramatic revelations in her Instagram live.

Claiming she had a conversation with Marhold about Star, Powell said the makeup mogul has nineteen cameras in the house, that the ex-boyfriend “wasn’t even gay” and that he was “only there to have fun in his [Star’s] pool”. He also apparently claimed that Star was the one who robbed him, not the other way round.

star insta
Instagram: Jeffree Star
According to Powell, Marhold accused Star of being racist among other things.

But that’s not all; calling up her friend, who is only identified as Jasmine, the two also claimed that Andre said the relationship “was all for publicity”, and that he even planned to “blackmail” the YouTuber.

Recalling that Marhold also asked her about NDAs, Celina said she told Marhold that “Jeffree can’t do sh*t” and encouraged him to spill the tea.

This led to Marhold to allegedly make a string of other claims, including Star being a “hater”, disliking fellow beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun and, echoing accusations from fans in the past, being a “racist”.

She then went on to say that she convinced Marhold to fly to Miami in order to help him “expose” Jeffree before turning the tables on him, saying that she went to Star with this information and telling him “this is the scumbags you have in your life”.

In response, Star relayed her the messages that Marhold had sent him, which includes “thirsty” comments like, “I just want to show you that I appreciate you with all my heart”.

“How can you say you don’t care about this man when you do?” Powell asked.

marhold star texts
Instagram: Celina Powell/Twitter: DefNoodles
After coming to Star with Marhold’s plans to expose him, Powell claims that he sent her a range of “thirsty” messages that proves he in fact cares for her.

She ended the IG Live by calling Marhold a “f*cking liar”, saying that “everything he says is a lie”.

Both Star and his ex-boyfriend are yet to speak publicly about this latest development in the saga that’s followed their falling out.

Snoop Dogg shows off ridiculous Xbox Series X refrigerator and bling

Published: 24/Oct/2020 19:37

by Theo Salaun
Microsoft / Instagram, @SnoopDogg

Microsoft xbox series x

Microsoft has gifted Snoop Dogg an absurd Xbox Series X fridge, filled with customized bling, gin and juice, a lot of eggs, and, to top it all off, a custom Xbox cake with a message for their “Xbox OG.”

Calvin ‘Snoop Dogg’ Broadus is a cultural icon for his work in the music industry, but also an avid football fan and gamer. Seen playing Madden 21 (on Xbox, of course) against Dr Disrespect recently, Microsoft seems to have decided it’s time to up the ante for their longtime supporter just days after his birthday.

On the same day that Sony announced a new PlayStation strategic creative partnership with Travis Scott, Snoop released a video in which he showed what kind of goods Microsoft has hooked him up with. 

He records a massive greenscreen-filled room with a novelty centerpiece: a gigantic Xbox Series X, logo lit on the top-left corner. Then, he opens it up and, like a kid unwrapping a birthday present, reveals the curated goodies encased within the big box.

 

Snoop’s birthday was on October 20 and Microsoft most certainly did not forget to keep the Grammy-nominated artist’s big day circled on their calendar. As he approaches the fridge, he gives a nonchalant suggestion as to what the monolith is: “brand-new fridge from Xbox.”

Then, he opens it up and reveals precisely how individually oriented Microsoft’s team had gotten with their presents. For one, the fridge is stocked with enough gin (of Snoop’s own brand, Indoggo) and juice to last a lifetime (or one really good party). But the top shelf bears even more signature goodies.

A custom, Xbox Series X-shaped cake stands on the top shelf, with “Happy Birthday to the Xbox OG” written with icing. Surrounding the baked good is some more ice, as the chilled shelves are also covered in shiny Xbox-branded chains. Oh, and one of the next-gen consoles also sits aside the cake.

microsoft xbox series x and series s consoles
Microsoft
Microsoft is launching two next-gen consoles this Fall.

While Snoop appears to have received his Russian nesting doll of Xbox Series X monoliths early, others will likely need to wait. The console isn’t set to release until November 10, 2020, at which point fans will be able to plug it into their televisions and get to gaming.

Although fans of Snoop and Microsoft might be tempted, after seeing this video, to bring the console to their kitchen instead of the living room, this is probably less advisable.