Celina Powell spills the tea on explosive Jeffree Star 'blackmail' - Dexerto

Instagram star Celina Powell has weighed in on Jeffree Star’s drama with ex-boyfriend Andre Marhold in a dramatic Instagram live with her friend Jasmine.

Although Jeffree Star seemed determined to move on from the Marhold drama in his YouTube return earlier this month – wherein he confirmed that his ex was getting prosecuted for ‘robbing’ him – Celina Powell has added another twist in the tale after making a string of dramatic revelations in her Instagram live.

Claiming she had a conversation with Marhold about Star, Powell said the makeup mogul has nineteen cameras in the house, that the ex-boyfriend “wasn’t even gay” and that he was “only there to have fun in his [Star’s] pool”. He also apparently claimed that Star was the one who robbed him, not the other way round.

But that’s not all; calling up her friend, who is only identified as Jasmine, the two also claimed that Andre said the relationship “was all for publicity”, and that he even planned to “blackmail” the YouTuber.

Recalling that Marhold also asked her about NDAs, Celina said she told Marhold that “Jeffree can’t do sh*t” and encouraged him to spill the tea.

This led to Marhold to allegedly make a string of other claims, including Star being a “hater”, disliking fellow beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun and, echoing accusations from fans in the past, being a “racist”.

She then went on to say that she convinced Marhold to fly to Miami in order to help him “expose” Jeffree before turning the tables on him, saying that she went to Star with this information and telling him “this is the scumbags you have in your life”.

In response, Star relayed her the messages that Marhold had sent him, which includes “thirsty” comments like, “I just want to show you that I appreciate you with all my heart”.

“How can you say you don’t care about this man when you do?” Powell asked.

She ended the IG Live by calling Marhold a “f*cking liar”, saying that “everything he says is a lie”.

Both Star and his ex-boyfriend are yet to speak publicly about this latest development in the saga that’s followed their falling out.