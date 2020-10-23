 How to turn off DMs on TikTok - Dexerto
How to turn off DMs on TikTok

Published: 23/Oct/2020 17:57

by Jacob Hale
TikTok has undeniably become a great way for people to find the content they like, make new friends and connect with like-minded people, just like any social media platform does — but you might want a bit more privacy on the app, and turning off Direct Messages might be the perfect solution.

You might want to turn DMs off for any number of reasons. You might be getting spammed, or receiving unwanted messages, and you want to block them out completely.

By default TikTok lets you share DMs with Friends on the app, or someone that you follow and follows you back.

But you can change the settings to better suit you if you don’t want to receive direct messages at all, regardless of the reason you want to prevent them.

If you’re getting unwanted DMs, it’s possible to turn them off.

How to turn off TikTok DMs

If you would prefer that you can’t be reached out to at all on TikTok, the process of changing your settings is actually really simple.

To stop even ‘Friends’ from DMing you on TikTok and closing them completely, here’s what you’ve got to do:

  1. Open your TikTok app.
  2. Click on the ‘Me’ tab.
  3. Press the three dots in the top right corner of the screen to access your Settings and Privacy.
  4. Click Privacy.
  5. Scroll down and, under the ‘Safety’ list, press ‘Who can send you direct messages’.
  6. Change the setting from Friends to No one.
It’s very easy to turn off your DMs on TikTok.

After doing this, your direct messages will be closed off to everyone on the app, whether you follow them or not.

This is perfect if you’re getting spammed or receiving unwanted messages, especially from people you don’t know, and if you don’t want to unfollow them.

How to remove followers

As mentioned, one alternative to closing your direct messages (if you want to leave them open to friends) is by removing followers. This could mean either unfollowing the user, or removing them as one of your followers. Here’s how to do either of the above:

To unfollow a user:

  • Go to that user’s profile
  • Tap the “Following” icon
  • You should now no longer be following them

To remove a user from your followers:

  • Go to that user’s profile
  • Tap the three dots in the top right corner
  • Tap “Remove this follower”

By following any of the above steps, you can completely turn off your DMs on TikTok, or just stop certain people from reaching out to you. Please also bear in mind that, if somebody is bothering you on the platform, you should also report them to let TikTok know so they can take appropriate action.

How to use viral copy and paste app Clip Drop

Published: 23/Oct/2020 17:52

by Georgina Smith
Image of the copy and paste app Clip Drop
A newly released copy and paste app called Clip Drop has accumulated interest online for its insanely simple copy and paste process between separate devices, including super accurate object detection and background removal. Here’s how to use it.

In the modern world where media content creation is more accessible than ever, artists, creators, and workers have found themselves finding once-impossible techniques immediately accessible via new software.

With a huge proportion of the population now carrying around what are essentially tiny complex computers in their pockets, everyday tasks like paying, taking pictures, and messaging friends have been made even quicker.

While it would seem that the copy and paste function has little room for innovation, a brand new app Clip Drop has proven that assumption wrong with its super convenient and remarkably accurate functionality.

What functions does Clip Drop have?

The most prominent feature of Clip Drop is its amazingly accurate background detection. Promotional videos show a phone pointed at a potted plant, and within the span of just a few seconds the background is automatically removed, and pasted onto an exact point on the computer screen.

It also allows you to directly screenshot images on your desktop, before dragging and dropping them directly to your desired software, background free. This function works with a huge variety of applications including Photoshop, Powerpoint, Google Docs, among others.

Developer Cyril Diagne says that “you can extract anything: objects, people, drawings, and text,” whilst also explaining that “the quality of the salient object detection, background removal, and text detection is now quite incredible.”

How to download and use Clip Drop

Until November 20th, the app is at an early bird price point of $39.99 dollars a year, which includes full access to the features on all platforms, unlimited clips with no ads. However, the app can be trialled for free on iOS, MacOS and Windows.

In order to use the app between devices, you’ll need to have the application downloaded and logged into with an account that you can create or attach upon first opening the app.

Point your phone at the object you wish to clip, and tap the screen to take the picture. The app will automatically remove the background for you. Once you’ve got your object cut out, point your phone at the area of your computer you wish to place the object, and click ‘drop’ to import it.

While Click Drop is still in its beta form and some bugs are of course to be expected, the app already looks to be receiving high praise and is experiencing a buzz online.