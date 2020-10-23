How to turn off DMs on TikTok - Dexerto

TikTok has undeniably become a great way for people to find the content they like, make new friends and connect with like-minded people, just like any social media platform does — but you might want a bit more privacy on the app, and turning off Direct Messages might be the perfect solution.

You might want to turn DMs off for any number of reasons. You might be getting spammed, or receiving unwanted messages, and you want to block them out completely.

By default TikTok lets you share DMs with Friends on the app, or someone that you follow and follows you back.

But you can change the settings to better suit you if you don’t want to receive direct messages at all, regardless of the reason you want to prevent them.

How to turn off TikTok DMs

If you would prefer that you can’t be reached out to at all on TikTok, the process of changing your settings is actually really simple.

To stop even ‘Friends’ from DMing you on TikTok and closing them completely, here’s what you’ve got to do:

Open your TikTok app. Click on the ‘Me’ tab. Press the three dots in the top right corner of the screen to access your Settings and Privacy. Click Privacy. Scroll down and, under the ‘Safety’ list, press ‘Who can send you direct messages’. Change the setting from Friends to No one.

After doing this, your direct messages will be closed off to everyone on the app, whether you follow them or not.

This is perfect if you’re getting spammed or receiving unwanted messages, especially from people you don’t know, and if you don’t want to unfollow them.

How to remove followers

As mentioned, one alternative to closing your direct messages (if you want to leave them open to friends) is by removing followers. This could mean either unfollowing the user, or removing them as one of your followers. Here’s how to do either of the above:

To unfollow a user:

Go to that user’s profile

Tap the “Following” icon

You should now no longer be following them

To remove a user from your followers:

Go to that user’s profile

Tap the three dots in the top right corner

Tap “Remove this follower”

By following any of the above steps, you can completely turn off your DMs on TikTok, or just stop certain people from reaching out to you. Please also bear in mind that, if somebody is bothering you on the platform, you should also report them to let TikTok know so they can take appropriate action.