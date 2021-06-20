CallMeCarson breaks social media silence five months after grooming accusations

Carson ‘CallMeCarson’ King broke his silence on social media, intentionally this time, months after being accused of grooming underaged fans, and it seems like he is looking to make a comeback soon.

CallMeCarson has been on the down-low since he was accused of grooming underage fans back in January 2021.

The situation sparked mixed reactions, with some people opting to cut ties with him, while others claimed that what he did wasn’t that bad since she was within two years of his age.

He has emerged from the depths of solitude two times since then. The first time was when he told Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren to stop sharing a video that included him during his subathon.

The second time was when he ‘accidentally’ posted an old political article on social media and liked a meme.

Of course, neither of those instances were truly him breaking his silence and returning to social media. But now he’s gone ahead and done it for real, and this time, he even went as far as hinting towards a potential comeback.

“Give me a little bit longer,” he said.

give me a little bit longer 👍 — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) June 20, 2021

It isn’t much to go by, but it’s a clear sign that he’s almost feeling ready to give life in the public sphere another go and perhaps make a return to content creation and streaming.

However, only time will tell whether that kind of reception will last and whether his fans welcome him back with open arms.