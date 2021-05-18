Disgraced YouTuber CallMeCarson 'accidentally' resurfaces on Twitter after four months silence - Dexerto

Disgraced Minecraft YouTuber Carson ‘CallMeCarson’ King posted on social media for the first time since being accused of grooming underage fans, but it appears to have been an accident.

CallMeCarson has kept a low profile since he was accused of grooming underage fans back in January 2021. The shocking allegations saw many people cut ties with him, while others like Asmongold defend him, saying, “it’s not that bad.”

Either way, other than briefly re-surfacing to tell Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren to stop sharing a video that included him during his subathon, he hadn’t been seen on the internet and social media. That is, of course, until now.

In an embarrassing slip-up, CallMeCarson posted a tweet of an old political article on The Hill, along with a captain that said, “mmmm.” He also followed it up with another post, saying, “Accidental tweet, carry on,” before deleting them both and returning to the abyss.

But that’s not all. He also liked and disliked a meme someone posted that joked about YouTube channels and other media outlets, mistakenly thinking the accidental tweets are a sign that he’s coming back.

Some fans described the debacle as an “awkward” mess. However, others believe there’s more to it, claiming it was a “test” to see if he gets bitten. One fan even claimed he did a similar thing on Instagram, too.

In the end, though, if he truly was testing the waters, it didn’t seem inviting. Fans still haven’t forgotten about the allegations against him, and until he provides an update on the situation, the tension isn’t likely to fade.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next and whether any kind of verdict has been made. But it might be a while.