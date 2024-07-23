Ava Kris Tyson officially steps away from MrBeast in response to allegations

Ava Kris Tyson has responded to allegations that she “groomed” a young fan, and has revealed that she’s left MrBeast’s team.

The allegations first sparked on July 21 after several YouTube videos shared messages supposedly sent by Kris when they were 20 years old. At the time of the messages, the alleged victim was 13 years old.

LavaGS, one of the alleged victims, came out in defense of Tyson – saying that the accusations were “massive lies and twisting the truth.”

“Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of,” they said.

On July 23, Ava Kris Tyson responded to the accusations, apologizing for their actions and revealing that they have left MrBeast’s team.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events, we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health,” she said.

Since the allegations broke, several prominent content creators have shared their thoughts about the situation, including Twitch star Pokimane, YouTube streamer Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more.

Pokimane said that “any inappropriate behavior towards minors is unacceptable,” and that she didn’t know all the details about the ordeal at the time of posting.

Valkyrae has publicly denounced Ava’s apology, calling it “disappointing and disgusting” in a quote-retweet.

At the time of writing, MrBeast has not responded to the situation.

This comes just weeks after Dr Disrespect admitted that he sent inappropriate messages to minors through Twitch’s Whisper feature back in 2017, and that it was the reason behind his ban from the Amazon owned platform in 2020.