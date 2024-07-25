MrBeast promises to investigate ‘disgusting’ Ava Kris Tyson allegations

MrBeast has addressed allegations levelled upon Ava Kris Tyson, promising to conduct a third-party investigation while reaffirming she has been removed from the company.

On July 21, Tyson was accused of “grooming” a young fan. Several YouTube videos unearthed messages that allegedly showed her when she was 20 years old talking with a then 13 year old.

On July 23, Tyson responded to the allegations, apologizing for her actions and announcing she was leaving MrBeast’s team.

A day after Tyson’s apology, MrBeast himself has responded to the allegations, reaffirming Tyson has been removed from the company and that he’s launching a third-party investigation.

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” MrBeast’s statement read.

“During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast.”

MrBeast stated he would wait until the investigation has been completed and will take further action based on the findings.

When the allegations first surfaced, one of the supposed victims, a fan named LavaGS, came to the defense of Tyson, stating that she “never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes”.

LavaGS denied that he was “groomed” and stated that Tyson had never “exploited or taken advantage” of him.

Tyson said in her response to the allegations that she had never groomed anyone, calling the accusations false, though still apologizing for past behavior on social media.

“I humbly apologize to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.”

28 year old Tyson was a founding member of the MrBeast channel, having appeared alongside Jimmy since its inception on YouTube in 2012. A frequent co-host through til 2024, Tyson has featured in many of the channel’s most popular videos, drawing billions of collective views in multiple languages.

