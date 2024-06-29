Twitch reportedly had to alert authorities over severity of Dr Disrespect’s DMs to a minor

According to Slasher, Twitch reported Dr Disrespect to the authorities over the explicit nature of his messages to a minor.

Though many have been critical of how long it took for this information to come out, Twitch took further action against the Doc much earlier than was publicly known if his claims are true.

Slasher released a report for Rolling Stone detailing the situation around Dr Disrespect in the time after the reason for his Twitch ban was leaked, and he has a wealth of insider information on the topic.

On a stream with Destiny, where he discussed the events leading up to Dr Disrespect being exposed, Slasher claimed that Twitch reported the streamer to the authorities.

“Twitch did report this to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children,” he claimed. “Why not request that they release information? Why not request that law enforcement, likely at the behest of the NCMEC to do something, have them say something?”

Destiny’s co-host DanCantStream stopped Slasher here for a moment to clarify what this means regarding Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban and how the platform handled it.

“What you’re telling me is that what Doc did rose to the level that, for a fact, Twitch was forced to make a report to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children?” he asked.

Slasher claimed that a report was made but has never been able to find or confirm any legal action taken beyond that.

“The legal process after? No court record has ever been found. I’ve never been able to get law enforcement to even acknowledge that something exists, I do not have details on where it went after.”

This means that a report was made, but that it either hasn’t gone anywhere or that there’s an investigation underway.

And, just 5 days before Dr Disrespect’s ban from the platform, Twitch put out a statement regarding how they handle sexual misconduct. They stated they would work with law enforcement “where applicable”.

The content of the messages Dr Disrespect sent is unknown at the time of writing. In his statement, he categorized the messages to a minor as “leaning toward inappropriate” but didn’t elaborate.