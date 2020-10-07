Tana Mongeau reveals real reason she lost YouTube verification - Dexerto

Tana Mongeau has debunked the rumors surrounding her losing her YouTube verification after causing a stir on social media.

Tana has always known how to grab headlines and garner attention. Being a social media star, it’s her bread and butter, and as of late she’s been using her platform to get people to vote — but not quite in the traditional sense.

Advertisement

While other influencers have just been urging their fans to go out and exercise their right to vote, Tana actually offered her fans a bit more of a personal reward, specifically if they vote for Joe Biden on election day.

Not long after she made this offer public, Mongeau lost her verification on YouTube, prompting both fans and critics to ask questions about the reason behind it.

Advertisement

While some believed that there could be some serious reasons behind it, even including electoral fraud, Tana herself has actually provided the real reason, debunking the rumors surrounding the ordeal.

Read More: David Dobrik announces Tesla contest winners with surprise FaceTime calls

In a Twitter post on October 7, Tana denied that the loss of her YouTube verification was due to electoral fraud, saying that “you don’t need my a*s to tell you who to vote for” before explaining what really happened.

“I lost YouTube verification because I accidentally f**ked up uploading in the backend of my account. it’s back now.”

Advertisement

it wasn’t. i only recieved ppl telling me what they wanted to do. u don’t need my ass to tell u who to vote for. i lost youtube verification because i accidentally fucked up uploading in the backend of my acct. it’s back now. fuck the news lol https://t.co/xjGNi7JZfH — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 6, 2020

It’s not clear what exactly Tana did when uploading something in her account that would cause her to lose verification, and YouTube themselves don’t offer much information as to how verified creators could lose their fabled checkmark.

That said, it must have been a mistake or a menial issue, because Mongeau does indeed have her verification back on the platform, which likely means the issue wasn’t as big as some think it was. Of course, whether a bigger crime has actually been committed like some think it has, YouTube verification will be the least of Tana’s concerns.