 Tana Mongeau reveals real reason she lost YouTube verification - Dexerto
Tana Mongeau reveals real reason she lost YouTube verification

Published: 7/Oct/2020 10:30

by Jacob Hale
Tana Mongeau Instagram photo
Instagram: tanamongeau

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau has debunked the rumors surrounding her losing her YouTube verification after causing a stir on social media.

Tana has always known how to grab headlines and garner attention. Being a social media star, it’s her bread and butter, and as of late she’s been using her platform to get people to vote — but not quite in the traditional sense.

While other influencers have just been urging their fans to go out and exercise their right to vote, Tana actually offered her fans a bit more of a personal reward, specifically if they vote for Joe Biden on election day.

Not long after she made this offer public, Mongeau lost her verification on YouTube, prompting both fans and critics to ask questions about the reason behind it.

Tana Mongeau lost YouTube verification
YouTube: Tana Mongeau
Tana lost her YouTube verification checkmark in early October.

While some believed that there could be some serious reasons behind it, even including electoral fraud, Tana herself has actually provided the real reason, debunking the rumors surrounding the ordeal.

In a Twitter post on October 7, Tana denied that the loss of her YouTube verification was due to electoral fraud, saying that “you don’t need my a*s to tell you who to vote for” before explaining what really happened.

“I lost YouTube verification because I accidentally f**ked up uploading in the backend of my account. it’s back now.”

It’s not clear what exactly Tana did when uploading something in her account that would cause her to lose verification, and YouTube themselves don’t offer much information as to how verified creators could lose their fabled checkmark.

That said, it must have been a mistake or a menial issue, because Mongeau does indeed have her verification back on the platform, which likely means the issue wasn’t as big as some think it was. Of course, whether a bigger crime has actually been committed like some think it has, YouTube verification will be the least of Tana’s concerns.

Entertainment

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

TikTok

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.