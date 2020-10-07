 David Dobrik responds to Charlotte D'Alessio dating rumors after perfume ad - Dexerto
David Dobrik responds to Charlotte D’Alessio dating rumors after perfume ad

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:45 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 10:44

by Georgina Smith
David Dobrik and Charlotte D'Alessio star in perfume ad
David Dobrik

Update (October 6 – 11:30 PM PT): While the rumor mill was set ablaze thanks to David Dobrik’s new perfume advert, he has since shut down rumors about his potential relationship with model Charlotte D’Alessio. 

“We made this video for this perfume, it was basically like we were going on a date,” he said in an October 5 interview with Access. At the time of recording, there was nothing intimate about their working relationship at all, according to Dobrik. “I called Charlotte and said is this real, are we in a relationship? He joked upon seeing the rumors.

“No we’re not dating. I’m still single.” The original story can be found below.

Hugely popular YouTuber David Dobrik has got fans in a frenzy after he released an advert for his new perfume starring model Charlotte D’Alessio, and now many are speculating that they could be in a relationship.

David Dobrik is a social media giant, with an enormous subscriber base of 26 million on his main and second channel combined, and over 22 million followers on TikTok. While his viral Vine content secured him his popularity, he is now known primarily for his vlogging.

While some keen fans had a theory that David and his assistant Natalie might have had a secret romance away from the public eye, that rumor was put to rest when in September Natalie confirmed that she was actually dating Vlog Squad member Todd Smith.

My sister from another mister

But now a new rumor has emerged, after David released a video on October 2 for his new perfume, simply named ‘David’s Perfume.’

The video sees him and 22-year-old model Charlotte D’Alessio run across fields, spray whipped cream in each other’s mouths, and splash around in the ocean together.

The flirty video made viewers’ jaws drop, and they quickly posted a barrage of comments about their unexpected new-found crush.

One fan said they “never would have guessed that a David Dobrik perfume commercial would make me feel the way it did,” and said they watched it four times. Another said that “never in my life have I thought that david dobrik was attractive until that perfume ad.”

And with the insane chemistry between David and Charlotte, it was only natural that people started to question whether it was all an act, or if there was something more to the pair’s relationship than just co-stars.

“So did David Dobrik just do a girlfriend reveal or was the ad for his new perfume just REALLYYYYY good acting?” one fan wondered.

Another commented on the pair’s effortless rapport by saying “you can’t tell me that commercial with David Dobrik and Charlotte D’Alessio wasn’t the most natural thing you’ve ever seen, that was ridiculously cute.”

With the video at 2 million views and 200,000 likes within 18 hours of being posted, fans will be interested to see whether their electric chemistry progresses any further.

Tech

Why the LG 27GN950 is the Ultimate Gaming Monitor ft. Linus, TimTheTatman, more

Published: 3/Oct/2020 8:55 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 9:58

by Calum Patterson

LG UltraGear Linus Tech Tips Sponsored

For avid gamers, competitive players, and content creators, having a display that can keep up with your high demands is crucial, but picking the right monitor can be a sea of confusion. Thankfully, LG’s new 27GN950 solves the problem by ticking all the boxes for a regular gamer to a full-time content creator.

Normally, picking a monitor would be a process of deciding what is most important for you; high-resolution vs high-refresh rate, accurate colors vs fast response time. These are all regular head-scratchers when choosing a display.

But, the ambitious 27GN950 attempts to eradicate this one-or-the-other choice, and, as some of the influencers who have tried it attest, is successful.

What is the LG 27GN950?

The headline specs are impressive even on paper: An IPS panel, which ensures better viewing angles and color accuracy, 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 10bit color, Hardware Calibration, and 1ms GtG response time. This is all music to the ears of a gamer, as well as a content creator or editor.

LG Ultragear 27GN950
LG
The 27GN950 is unique in boasting a 4K display, 1ms response time, all while being able to run at 144Hz.

It’s also NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible, meaning you should never see any screen-tearing. Pair the LG 27GN950 with a 20-series NVIDIA GPU or one of the latest AMD cards, and you’ll be able to take advantage of Display Stream Compression (DSC), allowing 4K at 144Hz.

Why does a monitor matter?

If you play games, particularly FPS games, and hope to be at least somewhat competitive, hopefully you’ve already switched from a regular TV to a gaming monitor. If you have, you’ll know that going back simply isn’t an option. The reduced input delay, thanks to instant 1ms response time, and the faster refresh rates that a monitor provides, are literal game-changers, that can give you a genuine advantage in games.

Of course, the LG 27GN950 meets these standards for what to expect from a top-performing gaming monitor, but what makes it unique is its versatility. You don’t need to sacrifice one feature, say, high refresh rate, for another, like accurate color.

If you play games competitively, the monitor is probably the second-most important part of your setup, after your rig itself. Ensuring snappy response times, high refresh rate, minimal ‘ghosting’ or screen-tear, can be a life-or-death difference in-game.

Back of the LG Ultragear 27GN950
LG
The new Ultragear emblem is now proudly positioned on the back.

What do the experts say?

As this new monitor from LG hits the market, some of the most knowledgable influencers in gaming tech have been reviewing the model, and testing if it meets its ambitious goals.

Linus Tech Tips

Linus Tech Tips is one of the largest tech channels on all of YouTube, with a particular focus on gaming hardware. They pitted the LG 27GN950 against some of its rivals.

“So, yes, the 27GN950 is great for gaming, but this monitor is 4K – it probably makes the most sense for gamers who also, are creators,” LTT said. “And it delivers there too – out of the box, the color accuracy on our unit was squarely in professional territory.”

Their verdict for this all-encompassing monitor: “If you’re a gamer who also dabbles, or even works in, photo editing or video editing, or if you have a multi-monitor setup, or if you just really like 4K displays, then this is a fantastic monitor that almost does it all.”

TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman is not only an avid gamer, but also one of the leading content creators on Twitch and YouTube. His aim and reaction time might also be a better representation of the rest of us mortals, rather than the elite pro players. He too is a big fan of LG monitors, and with his move to Florida now complete, he’s setup with the 27GN950.

Of course, while he admires the technical specs, Tim is also a visual person, and highlights his love for the new Ultragear emblem, which features prominently on the backside. As a streamer, this monitor is perfect for Tim’s needs as an all-rounder, perfect for gaming and content creation.

For content creation specifically, the IPS 10-bit color display gives much more accurate and deep colors, so you know that what you’re editing is an accurate representation. This is vital for both photo and video editing. Hardware calibration is also vital in this respect, and is also supported on the 27GN950. This allows for the monitor’s color settings to be tuned perfectly with built-in settings, and goes hand-in-hand with the 10-bit display.

Aceu

For gamers, even more valuable than the words of experts or content creators, is the opinion of professional and elite players. Twitch streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn is known for his time as a competitive player in games including CS:GO, Apex Legends, and most recently, Valorant, praised for his almost inhuman aim.

To be a crisp aimer on FPS games, aceu obviously needs a snappy, responsive display and a crystal clear picture of his targets, which the GN750 provides. Unboxing the new monitor on stream, he explained “we have gotten a beautiful piece of hardware to absolutely frag out in-game.”

The visual design of this monitor is perhaps an understated aspect though. Gone is the regular placement of the logo on the front bezel, which allows for an even slimmer design around the display itself. Instead, the powerful new logo is emblazoned on the back, and matches the black/deep red color scheme which also follows on the stand.

The LG 27GN950 then, is a monitor capable of meeting all the needs of even the most demanding gamers, content creators and editors, while also fitting in perfectly with a sleek and modern setup. With the experts at LTT, and the streamers Aceu and TimTheTatman giving it their seal of approval, this monitor manages to pass its ambitious test with flying (and very accurate) colors.

Tune in for the LG UltraGear Faceoff

To celebrate the launch of the 27GN950, LG are pitting the world’s top streamers against each other in the LG UltraGear face off. The tournament will take place on Riot Games’ new FPS, Valorant, and will determine which FPS background is best for dominating in the new game. Because Valorant mixes hero-shooters like Overwatch and Apex Legends, with tactical shooters like CS:GO and Call of Duty, the battle will decide which FPS player is the best at Valorant.

Four teams will be captained by streamers with different backgrounds:

  • Team COD: TimTheTatman
  • Team Overwatch: xQc
  • Team Fortnite: ChikaLive
  • Team CSGO/COD: Greekgodx
LG Ultragear faceoff
LG
4 streamers will be team captains for the tournament.

The tournament will start on October 3, at 4pm ET. During the matches, drops will be available on the streamers’ channels. You can watch the official steam on LG’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.