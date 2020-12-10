Top 10 most viewed TikTok creators of 2020 - Dexerto

It’s certainly been a lucrative year for TikTok creators, with the video-sharing app soaring to the height of popularity, bringing countless trends and memes along with it. But who has come out on top of the list for the most views at the end of this year?

Love it or hate it, TikTok has become an absolute staple of internet culture over the past year, filling the gap of hilarious short-form content that Vine left when it was shut down.

It’s hard to believe that at the start of this year we didn’t have the WAP dance, viral skateboarder Doggface, and hundreds of other viral trends and sounds that have flooded our FYP this year.

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio also became the first TikTok account to hit 100 million followers back in November, and she’s not the only big name to rise to the top this year.

Stars like Addison Rae, Noah Beck, and Dixie D’Amelio have all found themselves racking up a huge amount of likes and views.

But how many views have these stars and other talented creators on the platform been able to accumulate over time, and who sits in the top spot? With data from Retroplay, these are the top 10 most viewed TikTok creators of 2020.

10 – Josh Richards: 5.7B views

9 – Spencer X: 7.3B views

8 – Michael Le (JustMaiko): 7.6B views

7 – Noah Beck: 7.7B views

6 – Bella Poarch: 7.8B views

These five creators have certainly been huge names this year. Notably, Bella Poarch makes the list, who went viral for her adorable head-shaking dance videos, and secured one of the most popular videos of the year with her ‘M to the B’ recreation.

This is alongside Sway House boys Josh Richards and Noah Beck, musician Spencer X, and viral dance star JustMaiko. But who are the top five?

5 – Dixie D’Amelio: 8.5B views

Of course, coming in at fifth place is one of the ever popular D’Amelio sisters. Dixie has had a cracking year from collaborating with stars like Liam Payne and Wiz Khalifa on her music, to launching her own podcast with younger sister Charli. Dixie has done it all.

4 – Riyaz Aly (Riyaz.14): 8.5B views

Riyaz has become hugely popular on TikTok year, as one of India’s youngest fashion influencers. He actually hasn’t posted on TikTok itself since June after India suddenly banned the Bytedance owned app, but he still remains active on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIYAZ ALY 🔥 (@riyaz.14)

3 – Kimberly Loaiza: 12.3B views

Kimberly is a Mexican social media personality and singer, and is noted for having one of the most subscribed-to YouTube channels in Mexico, which she started back in 2016. She’s carried that success all the way to TikTok, and at third place on the list has secured a huge amount of views this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIM LOAIZA 🖤 (@kimberly.loaiza)

2 – Addison Rae: 28.8B

In one of the top spots is naturally Addison Rae, who saw her following boom this year. Her iconic dance content has remained the same, but outside the platform, she’s gone on to do some huge things, including filming for a remake of the movie ‘She’s All That.’

1 – Charli D’Amelio: 51.2B

It likely doesn’t come as a surprise for many that Charli D’Amelio received the most total views on TikTok, but it doesn’t make it any less incredible. Reaching 100 million followers back in November cemented her firmly as TikTok queen, and the proof is certainly in the pudding when looking at her crazy view count.

And that’s the top ten TikTokers with the most views at the end of 2020. Perhaps there were some faces that may have come as a surprise, but the fan favorites still remain at the top of the list out of TikTok’s huge user base.