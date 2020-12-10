 Fans pretend not to recognize Noah & Dixie in viral Omegle trend - Dexerto
Entertainment

Fans pretend not to recognize Noah & Dixie in viral Omegle trend

Published: 10/Dec/2020 19:24

by Virginia Glaze
Fans pretend not to know Dixie D'Amelio Noah beck on Omeagle
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

Despite being two of TikTok’s biggest superstars, influencers Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are being spurned by fans on Omeagle — and it’s turned into a massively viral trend.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have become one of TikTok’s most prominent couples, officially revealing their relationship status in October after ample speculation from fans that they had been dating in secret.

With Dixie rising to prominence in the music industry and Noah Beck achieving internet fame via the Sway House, these creators boast an impressive 68 million TikTok followers between the two of them; but some viewers are pretending not to know who they are.

It seems that Dixie and Noah have been perusing Omegle for potential content or to interact with their fans, as the service randomly pairs up users with each other for the purpose of “talking to strangers online.”

 

A post shared by dixie damelio (@dixiedamelio)

However, it doesn’t look like the TikTokers weren’t with the screaming fans they likely anticipated; instead, a few viewers have been pretending not to know the influencers, leading to some seriously awkward moments that have gone viral on social media.

It doesn’t look like the TikTokers waited around for an explanation, either. Instead, they quickly shut down the conversation and left in many of the clips, leading to shock from the internet pranksters.

“Humble Noah Beck and Dixie, guys, if you find them!” one of the jokesters said after the two left the video chat.

 

A post shared by celeb content ♡ (@teaupdating)

The mastermind behind the “humble them” video later uploaded an explanation for the prank to TikTok, where she gave context behind the call and claimed that it was just a joke with no ill intentions toward the influencers.

“All of this was a joke, and we just wanted it to be funny,” she explained. “And act like we didn’t know them. But no hate towards them. Whatever. …it was just a trend to act like we didn’t know them. So we did!”

@amortegaaReply to @phucomal answering questions you guys asked♬ original sound – Angelique

Thus far, a few videos of the trend have taken the TikTok world by storm, with many commenters seeming equally shocked that Dixie and Noah simply left after not being recognized.

What’s your take on this unexpected trend? Do you think it’s right for viewers to try and “humble” internet stars, or do you think these pranksters are taking things too far? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

Entertainment

Top 10 most viewed TikTok creators of 2020

Published: 10/Dec/2020 18:09

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio alongside Noah Beck with the TikTok logo
Instagram: charlidamelio / TikTok: noahbeck

Addison Rae Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio TikTok

It’s certainly been a lucrative year for TikTok creators, with the video-sharing app soaring to the height of popularity, bringing countless trends and memes along with it. But who has come out on top of the list for the most views at the end of this year?

Love it or hate it, TikTok has become an absolute staple of internet culture over the past year, filling the gap of hilarious short-form content that Vine left when it was shut down.

It’s hard to believe that at the start of this year we didn’t have the WAP dance, viral skateboarder Doggface, and hundreds of other viral trends and sounds that have flooded our FYP this year.

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio also became the first TikTok account to hit 100 million followers back in November, and she’s not the only big name to rise to the top this year.

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivaled success on TikTok.

Stars like Addison Rae, Noah Beck, and Dixie D’Amelio have all found themselves racking up a huge amount of likes and views.

But how many views have these stars and other talented creators on the platform been able to accumulate over time, and who sits in the top spot? With data from Retroplay, these are the top 10 most viewed TikTok creators of 2020.

10 – Josh Richards: 5.7B views

9 – Spencer X: 7.3B views

8 – Michael Le (JustMaiko): 7.6B views

7 – Noah Beck: 7.7B views

6 – Bella Poarch: 7.8B views

These five creators have certainly been huge names this year. Notably, Bella Poarch makes the list, who went viral for her adorable head-shaking dance videos, and secured one of the most popular videos of the year with her ‘M to the B’ recreation.

This is alongside Sway House boys Josh Richards and Noah Beck, musician Spencer X, and viral dance star JustMaiko. But who are the top five?

5 – Dixie D’Amelio: 8.5B views

Of course, coming in at fifth place is one of the ever popular D’Amelio sisters. Dixie has had a cracking year from collaborating with stars like Liam Payne and Wiz Khalifa on her music, to launching her own podcast with younger sister Charli. Dixie has done it all.

Dixie D'Amelio One Whole Day Not A Diss Track
Dixie D'Amelio / One Machine Media
Dixie’s recent release ‘One Whole Day’ instantly went viral on TikTok.

4 – Riyaz Aly (Riyaz.14): 8.5B views

Riyaz has become hugely popular on TikTok year, as one of India’s youngest fashion influencers. He actually hasn’t posted on TikTok itself since June after India suddenly banned the Bytedance owned app, but he still remains active on Instagram.

 

A post shared by RIYAZ ALY 🔥 (@riyaz.14)

3 – Kimberly Loaiza: 12.3B views

Kimberly is a Mexican social media personality and singer, and is noted for having one of the most subscribed-to YouTube channels in Mexico, which she started back in 2016. She’s carried that success all the way to TikTok, and at third place on the list has secured a huge amount of views this year.

 

A post shared by KIM LOAIZA 🖤 (@kimberly.loaiza)

2 – Addison Rae: 28.8B

In one of the top spots is naturally Addison Rae, who saw her following boom this year. Her iconic dance content has remained the same, but outside the platform, she’s gone on to do some huge things, including filming for a remake of the movie ‘She’s All That.’

Addison Rae looks at the camera
YouTube: Addison Rae
Addison has proven to be one of 2020’s most successful TikTokers.

1 – Charli D’Amelio: 51.2B

It likely doesn’t come as a surprise for many that Charli D’Amelio received the most total views on TikTok, but it doesn’t make it any less incredible. Reaching 100 million followers back in November cemented her firmly as TikTok queen, and the proof is certainly in the pudding when looking at her crazy view count.

Charli D'Amelio TikTok
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio
Charli officially hit 100 million followers on November 23.

And that’s the top ten TikTokers with the most views at the end of 2020. Perhaps there were some faces that may have come as a surprise, but the fan favorites still remain at the top of the list out of TikTok’s huge user base.