Fans pretend not to recognize Noah & Dixie in viral Omegle trend - Dexerto

Despite being two of TikTok’s biggest superstars, influencers Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are being spurned by fans on Omeagle — and it’s turned into a massively viral trend.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have become one of TikTok’s most prominent couples, officially revealing their relationship status in October after ample speculation from fans that they had been dating in secret.

With Dixie rising to prominence in the music industry and Noah Beck achieving internet fame via the Sway House, these creators boast an impressive 68 million TikTok followers between the two of them; but some viewers are pretending not to know who they are.

It seems that Dixie and Noah have been perusing Omegle for potential content or to interact with their fans, as the service randomly pairs up users with each other for the purpose of “talking to strangers online.”

However, it doesn’t look like the TikTokers weren’t with the screaming fans they likely anticipated; instead, a few viewers have been pretending not to know the influencers, leading to some seriously awkward moments that have gone viral on social media.

It doesn’t look like the TikTokers waited around for an explanation, either. Instead, they quickly shut down the conversation and left in many of the clips, leading to shock from the internet pranksters.

“Humble Noah Beck and Dixie, guys, if you find them!” one of the jokesters said after the two left the video chat.

The mastermind behind the “humble them” video later uploaded an explanation for the prank to TikTok, where she gave context behind the call and claimed that it was just a joke with no ill intentions toward the influencers.

“All of this was a joke, and we just wanted it to be funny,” she explained. “And act like we didn’t know them. But no hate towards them. Whatever. …it was just a trend to act like we didn’t know them. So we did!”

Thus far, a few videos of the trend have taken the TikTok world by storm, with many commenters seeming equally shocked that Dixie and Noah simply left after not being recognized.

What's your take on this unexpected trend? Do you think it's right for viewers to try and "humble" internet stars, or do you think these pranksters are taking things too far?