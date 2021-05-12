Bryce Hall pressing charges against SDSU frat after party gets violent - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall has claimed he’s pressing charges against San Diego State University’s SAE fraternity after being invited to a party that turned into a violent encounter.

Bryce Hall is the self-described “Party Animal” of the internet. Rising to fame on TikTok and even founding the Sway House, he has since migrated to YouTube, where he uploads all manner of over-the-top pranks and stunts a la 2017 Jake Paul.

While Hall is no stranger to getting rowdy at house parties (having even gotten into a brawl at Playlist Live, resulting in his ban from the event), a recent frat party may have gotten a tad too violent even for him.

In an Instagram story uploaded on May 11, Hall revealed that he, Tayler Holder and other friends had been invited to a party by San Diego State University’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. However, Hall claimed that the function wasn’t what he’d thought it’d be. Instead, it allegedly turned out to be an elaborate — and violent — prank.

sdsu SAE frat boys are the biggest pussies LMFAO… — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 12, 2021

According to the influencer, the frat members assaulted his Uber driver and vandalized the vehicle after nabbing his hat (also in the style of Jake Paul).

“They invited us to their party like little fangirls, and we showed up, and then they tried to troll us by taking our hats and then cornering us against our Uber and vandalizing the vehicle,” Hall explained as the group took stock of the damage in a nearby gas station.

“There’s us, and there’s literally 47 of them trying to act like they’re hard,” Holder added.

INSTANT REGRET: Bryce Hall, Tayler Holder, Mikey Tua and Hype House member Ryland Storms go to a frat party at San Diego State University and allegedly get hats stolen, berated, and their Uber gets allegedly assaulted and vandalized. Bryce said he is pressing charges. pic.twitter.com/Tl3GNUc0dH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

Further video footage from the party shows Hall surrounded by party goers while one frat member nicks his hat, drawing shocked cries from the crowd.

Hall then tries to snag his hat back, leading to a short scuffle. An additional clip shows yet another frat member nabbing his hat while Hall sits inside a vehicle, throwing expletives at the influencer all the while.

i guess im pressing charges on a sdsu frat hahahahah run me that moneyyyyyy — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 12, 2021

A day later, Hall took to Twitter to claim that he would be pressing charges against the fraternity, bragging: “Run me that money!”

Clearly, Hall isn’t afraid of challenging the frat after the party got out of hand. The fraternity in question has yet to release an official statement on the matter at the time of writing.