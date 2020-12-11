Logo
Bryce Hall calls out “embarrassing” Dave Portnoy over Lil Yachty roast

Published: 11/Dec/2020 11:15

by Jacob Hale
Bryce Hall and Barstool's Dave Portnoy beef
Instagram: brycehall, stoolpresidente

Bryce Hall Sway House TikTok

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy and TikTok star Bryce Hall have had a long-standing rivalry, and they’ve resurrected the beef once again after Portnoy called out Hall over the Lil Yachty situation.

For those who have been living under a rock, Bryce and rapper Lil Yachty have recently been beefing over a mention of Addison Rae in the Atlanta artist’s verse on track ‘E-ER’.

Although they now seem to have settled their beef, with Yachty apologizing for what went down and reiterating that he didn’t mean to cause any problems, Portnoy can’t quite settle his issues with Hall.

On December 10, a tweet from the BFFs podcast Twitter account went out — presumably from Dave himself — with a screenshot of Bryce listening to E-ER on Spotify. Then, obviously, it all kicked off, with Bryce calling Dave a “sad old man.”

He also added that “Creating a podcast with an 18 year old as a 50 year old man for clout is an embarrassing enough insult as is,” before saying that he “doesn’t even need” to roast the Barstool founder.

In classic Portnoy fashion, he came back accusing Bryce of “crying” because a recent guest said he looks like Sid, the sloth from Ice Age, and even offering some advice: “Less dancing in a mirror. Play more sports. Stop being a p**sy.”

Obviously, not one to back down, Bryce responded by calling Dave a “weird old f**k” who should be in a retirement home, and that he would “probably pull his back out” if he played more sports.

While Portnoy didn’t respond after this, instead both sets of fans are backing up their man on Twitter, and it has descended into chaos in their mentions.

Although one of Bryce’s best friends, Josh Richards, runs the BFFs podcast with Dave, it looks like we might not be seeing those two come together to do a podcast, or even just be civil any time soon.

Among Us

Pokimane devilishly used Among Us’ proximity chat vs Disguised Toast

Published: 11/Dec/2020 4:33 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 4:49

by Alan Bernal
InnerSloth / Pokimane Twitch

Disguised Toast Pokimane

Pokimane showed how to the Among Us proximity chat changes the game, giving you the ability to mess with everyone in the lobby like Disguised Toast, CORPSE, and Valkyrae as the game unfolds.

While trials and deliberation usually takes place during emergency meetings and when a body is found, proximity chat keeps the mics hot. Whether you’re trying to marinate a crew member or catch an imposter in a lie, there’s a lot of wiggle room with the feature.

Pokimane showed how to do just that when she used it in her lobby when she led on players like Sykkuno, LilyPichu, and Toast in multiple games. Perfectly popping in and out of rooms to sway opinion, divide attention, and pick off unsuspecting streamers throughout her games.

Toast was the first to fall victim in the grand scheme, actually helping Poki break Ludwig’s train of logic – which was about to reveal Pokimane as the imposter.

Pokimane YouTube
Pokimane was having a blast manipulating her friends with Among Us’ proximity chat.

Down to the last four survivors, Ludwig had an inkling that Pokimane was the fake crew member. But pitching his train of thought to accuse her kept getting derailed by her small lies then her hilarious ultimatum down the line.

After voting for herself and then lying about it, Ludwig was hot on her trail: “No no, I think Poki voted for you, Toast. I lied (about voting for Corpse) to see if someone else would vote for you to tie the vote… Poki voted for herself to maybe tie the vote. Cause if I had voted for her it would have been 2-2, and they would’ve won.”

“If Poki did that, she deserves the win,” Toast said, all the while being fed with misdirection from Pokimane.

Then when they actually got into the vote, all Poki had to do was throw off the conversation with a last remark: “Or we can vote Lud, cause everyone knows it was him… Bad b**ches vote for Lud.”

With only three players left, the game was sealed!

She even kept up the strats in the next game against Sykkuno, showing exactly how to manipulate people in Among Us with some trickery via proximity chat.