Bryce Hall hit with YouTube strike after “cyberbullying” FaZe Jarvis

Published: 16/Dec/2020 0:27

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall hit with YouTube strike
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

TikToker and Sway House member Bryce Hall has been hit with a strike from YouTube due to “harassment and cyberbullying” after leaking FaZe Jarvis’s phone number during a video.

The beef between Bryce Hall and FaZe Jarvis is a relatively new development. Their “feud” first started after Jarvis — best known for being permanently banned from Fortnite over cheating accusations — accidentally leaked Addison Rae’s digits during a YouTube video.

TikTok fans will know that Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are a hugely popular couple on social media, and it didn’t take long for Hall to notice that his girlfriend’s number had been shown to the entire world.

This prompted Hall to hit back by leaking Jarvis’s number in his own video, which he appropriately titled, “Don’t Leak My Girlfriend’s Number.”

Leaking personal information, however, isn’t an offense taken lightly by YouTube, as seen when the platform hit Hall’s channel with a strike for violating its Community Guidelines.

Hall revealed this information in a series of Tweets on December 15, which showed that the offending video had even been removed from his channel.

“My channel got a strike on YouTube, can’t post for a week thus pushing back vlogmas… working on it now,” the star said of the situation.

It doesn’t seem like he’s taking the scandal all too seriously, though, as he later pushed out a post that simply read, “#brycehallisabully.”

“I’ll try not to ‘cyber-bully’ for future videos,” he joked, referring back to YouTube’s reason for his strike, which had been due to “harassment and cyberbullying.”

Jarvis himself, though, hasn’t said a word about the situation publicly — although we can bet that he’s gotten himself a new phone number, in the meantime.

Unfortunately for Bryce, it looks like his current Vlogmas plans have been pushed back for seven days, as he can’t post to his channel for a week after receiving his strike.

Until then, it’s back to TikTok for the Sway House star, who’s beef with the former Fortnite content creator has taken an interesting — if not unexpected — turn.

Jake Paul taunts Dillon Danis with water balloon ambush

Published: 15/Dec/2020 21:07

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul throws water balloons at Dillon Danis
YouTube: Jake Paul / Instagram: @dillondanis

Jake Paul

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has taken his beef with MMA star Dillon Danis to the next level after ambushing him with a drive-by water balloon fight.

Jake Paul is currently on the prowl for new opponents, having defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in a second round KO last month — the second win of his professional boxing career.

With older brother Logan Paul scheduled to fight the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in February, Jake has taken to calling out a few big names, himself, including the likes of Conor McGregor.

It seems that McGregor isn’t the only MMA star to incite Jake’s wrath, though, as he took his taunting to the next level by confronting mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in person shortly thereafter.

The beef between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul has been brewing for years now, with the two stars going back and forth across social media multiple times in the past.

This time, Jake Paul took their feud to the streets, as seen in a video uploaded on December 15. The clip shows Jake Paul and company driving by Danis on the street, who seems to be caught up in an interview.

Hurling insults, Jake Paul then begins to throw water balloons at the fighter, who chases after the truck and even hurls one of the balloons back at him.

“Hey look — it’s Conor McGregor’s b***h right there!” Jake yells, before tossing out a few choice expletives. “You’re a b***h!”

 

Jake uploaded the video to his Instagram with the caption: “Caught the biggest s**t-talker slacking. You gotta check in when you come to LA. #GenerousDriveBy.”

That’s not all; the YouTuber even changed his Instagram profile picture to a snapshot of Dillon’s face as caught during the video, further rubbing salt in the wound.

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Danis has made an official response; but perhaps having Tana Mongeau in his profile picture is enough of a clapback, for now.

 

With Jake Paul having challenged McGregor to a $50 million dollar fight, there’s no telling what’s next for this bawdy YouTube star, who, much like his brother, seems to be trying to expand his sights into the world of fighting by any means necessary.