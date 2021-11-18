Britney Spears deletes Instagram post praising Jeffree star

Pop icon Britney Spears has deleted an Instagram post she made praising Jeffree Star after the beauty guru sent her products from his makeup line.

Britney Spears has been officially released from her conservatorship, prompting celebration from fans of the iconic pop star all around the world.

Now finally in control of her personal life and financial decisions, Spears has claimed that fans petitioning for her freedom “saved her life.”

Social media has exploded with happiness for the star, and several high-profile influencers have expressed their relief over the situation — including makeup mogul Jeffree Star, who claimed the conservatorship’s end was “long overdue.”

Advertisement

Finally. So long overdue. Should have never happened… So glad she finally gets some peace!!! 💯 https://t.co/A3Ce9sIu7S — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 12, 2021

Britney Spears praises Jeffree Star in deleted Instagram post

Seemingly in celebration of this, it appears that Star may have sent Spears a congratulatory gift from his makeup line, if the pop singer’s Instagram post was anything to go by.

“Thank you for sending me the coolest makeup ever!” Spears wrote. “I won’t say it to sound self-righteous or anything, but Jeffree Star’s Holy Mist is the BOMB! … Jeffree Star, you are a genius!”

It’s clear that Spears was jazzed about the makeup products she’d received from Star — but a short while later, the post was removed from her account, leaving fans and the beauty community buzzing.

Advertisement

The deletion is speculated to have come about after fans spoke out against Star in the comments, citing his drama with other influencers and viewers in the past.

It’s no secret that Star has had his fair share of controversies over the course of his career, most notably the incident involving Tati Westbrook, Shane Dawson, and James Charles, which ended up costing Charles hundreds of thousands of YouTube subscribers in 2019 and prompted Westbrook’s lengthy hiatus from the internet.

However, this isn’t the first time that Spears and Star have been aligned as of late… the Toxic singer notably sparked speculation after apparently touring Star’s $16 million mansion after the YouTuber decided to make his home in Wyoming.

Advertisement

Will @BritneySpears buy my LA mansion?? 😇 We shall see.. https://t.co/iDDMtwdwhy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 20, 2021

For now, it looks like the relationship between Spears and Star is indeterminate as fans continue to speculate following the removal of the recent Instagram post.