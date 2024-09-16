Mark Rober hits out at Hinge as dating app deletes profile for impersonating himself

YouTuber Mark Rober hit out at popular dating app Hinge in a post on X after his profile was deleted multiple times for impersonating himself.

The YouTuber and former NASA engineer has amassed a rather large following throughout his 12 years of being on the platform, with almost 60 million subscribers on his channel.

Rober, who calls himself a “friend of science,” uploads fun scientific videos focusing on robots, lasers, and even the creation of glitter bombs.

Rober took a break from his usual content on September 15, 2024, to make a post on his X account hitting out at a dating app.

“Hey Hinge, for the second time now you have banned and deleted my account for *checks notes*… ah yes, impersonating Mark Rober,” he said. “I’ve twice provided proof of identity and reaching out to your help desk is met with no response. Not sure where to go from here.”

His post quickly went viral on the platform, and many users were left wondering why the YouTuber was on a dating app in the first place.

Rober went on to explain that he prefers to keep his personal life private for his protection but revealed he divorced his wife three and a half years ago.

“For the sake of clarity, I generally keep my personal life pretty private for my own protection and those close to me. But yeah it’s been 3.5 years since the divorce where I haven’t worn a wedding ring in any videos,” he added.

Hinge hasn’t responded to Mark’s post as of this writing, but his fans and users on X have flooded the comments with their thoughts.

“This sounds a lot like what someone pretending to be Mark Rober might say,” one user joked.

Another said, “Not the crossover I was expecting today.”

Twitch star Pokimane even replied, saying that Rober’s situation was “unfortunately relatable.”

She revealed back in August that she had to abandon the “cringe” celebrity dating app Raya after being waitlisted after sending in her application to use the app.

“One of the best ways to date is dating apps, but in the past, when I’ve tried to use dating apps, everybody reports me, because they think I’m catfishing myself,” Poki said to explain why she wanted to try the exclusive app.