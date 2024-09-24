Influencer under fire for “disrespectful” dance at scene of fatal car crash

A popular social media influencer and artist danced during a live broadcast of a deadly car crash, leading netizens to call him out for being “disrespectful.”

On Saturday, September 21, a bus carrying 43 passengers and two drivers overturned while driving a dangerous part of the Via Dutra highway in the southern part of Brazil.

The accident, which killed three athletes from the Coritiba Crocodiles, a Brazilian American football team, occurred in Pirai, Rio de Janeiro.

As a journalist reported the news at the scene of the accident, musician MC Livinho could be seen running across the street with a smile on his face. He then began dancing behind the reporter.

While doing so, part of the journalists’ camera crew seemingly waved him away, but he chose to stay and break into a full dance routine during the live news report.

As the broadcast went viral, netizens quickly fired off criticism at the influencer.

“This is just disrespectful. How can he think this is okay in such a tragic moment?” questioned a social media user.

Another added, “Have some respect, bro,” while a third quipped that the new generation of influencers makes them shake their head in disappointment.

With 13M Instagram and 6M TikTok followers, Livinho felt he needed to make it right with his fans and the victims of the fatal accident. He issued an apology and alluded to not realizing the crash killed multiple individuals.

“Everyone was saying that an accident had happened, and here we are stuck in traffic. We didn’t know that any accident had happened, you know?” Livinho said.

“I want to express my condolences for the loss you had, right? Because now that I went online, I saw fans saying, ‘It was an accident,’” he added. “So, my condolences to everyone… For those who know Livinho, I will never stop bringing you joy. I will never stop bringing you my self-esteem, my talk.”

This isn’t the first controversial vehicle moment to go viral in September. Earlier this month, a driver stole a tow truck with his own truck attached. He then crashed into several vehicles during his escape, leading many social media users to call him out for having an unusual amount of road rage.