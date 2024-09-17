YouTube gives Amouranth her channel back – but not really

YouTube has reversed its ban on Amouranth’s main channel, but the popular creator is still unable to post without risking another suspension.

Back in August, YouTube suddenly deleted Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa’s ASMR channel for “sexual content” – something that confused the streamer, as she claimed she was “just brushing the mic with a paintbrush.”

A couple of weeks later, Amouranth was blindsided when her main account and a personal one she uses for watching videos were also deleted.

“It suddenly got removed without warning. There were no strikes or infractions,” the model explained in a since-deleted thread on X. “What’s next, you gonna take out my Gmail and search, thereby forcing me to use Bing?”

Dexerto sources confirmed that Amouranth’s channel was deleted due to ban evasion, because she was active on those profiles when her ASMR account had been terminated.

Although her ASMR account remains banned, the Google-owned platform has since reinstated her main channel… but there’s a big problem.

Just like how she was suspended for ban evasion the last time, Siragusa could risk losing her account once more if she uploads while her ASMR channel remains banned.

YouTube’s guidelines state: “ If your YouTube channel is terminated, you are prohibited from circumventing the termination— or allowing others to use your channel to bypass their termination— by using or creating any other YouTube channels.”

Kick/Amouranth Amouranth’s ASMR channel remains banned.

Interestingly, two videos uploaded to Amouranth’s newly reinstated account after her ASMR ban are still viewable. The videos feature the streamer trying on bikinis and mesh dresses.

So far, Amouranth hasn’t addressed her channel’s return, and it’s unclear if YouTube will eventually allow her ASMR account back on the platform so she can once again upload content without risking more suspensions.

Until then, fans can still enjoy her older uploads and videos, but Siragusa may not be uploading any new ones until she’s in YouTube’s good graces.