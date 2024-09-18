What is the viral ‘Beetlejuice lips’ trend on TikTok?

TikTok’s ‘Beetlejuice lips’ makeup trend is going viral on the app, as it highlights the natural creases of your lips. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The ‘Beetlejuice lips’ trend is sweeping TikTok as fans of the recently released Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie embrace the quirky makeup look.

With beauty influencers like Sydner Purl, NikkieTutorials, and Jeffree Star joining in, the makeup challenge has gone viral, amassing millions of likes and views. But what exactly are ‘Beetlejuice lips’?

Article continues after ad

What are ‘Beetlejuice lips’ on TikTok?

In the same way that crackle polish reveals a base color beneath, ‘Beetlejuice lips’ feature a bright lip color, overlaid with a darker shade that cracks to reveal the vibrant underlayer.

This cracked effect is created by scrunching and pressing your lips together, resulting in a texture reminiscent of the vertical stripes of Beetlejuice’s iconic suit.

The trend was kickstarted by a TikTok video from Hello Adri, which has amassed over 42.8 million views and 4.9 million likes. The video shows Adri achieving the bold, crackled lips, sparking a wave of recreations across the platform.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone has managed to pull it off. Jeffree Star’s attempt at the look resulted in blotchy black lips instead of the intended zebra-like stripes, much to his dismay. “Um, have we been duped?” he asked, before his fans informed him that his lip fillers prevent his lips from creasing properly.

How to get the ‘Beetlejuice lips’ look

For those wanting to try the Beetlejuice lips, beauty experts from Cosmetify recommend starting with a vibrant matte lip gloss or liquid eyeliner. Bold colors like green, purple, pink, black, or white work well.

Article continues after ad

While the base is still slightly wet, apply dark eyeshadow, scrunch your lips, and press the shadow into place. When you relax your lips, you’ll reveal the signature crackled texture, perfect for this Beetlejuice-inspired look.

With Halloween fast approaching, the Beetlejuice aesthetic is set to dominate, as searches for Beetlejuice-inspired makeup and costumes have surged by over 300% on Pinterest.

Google data shows that searches for “Beetlejuice outfits” have spiked by 809%, while interest in “Beetlejuice makeup” has increased by 488%, suggesting that this quirky look is here to stay.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is just one of the many viral beauty trends on TikTok, alongside other popular fads like the ‘Clean Girl’ look and the Mob Wife aesthetic.