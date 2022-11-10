Drake makes $121k bet with 21 Savage and Kai Cenat in wild Twitch stream

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Canadian superstar rapper Drake called in to Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream to make a huge bet with Cenat and 21 Savage, the Atlanta rapper who worked alongside him to release their recent album, Her Loss.

The album has been an instant hit among fans, with tracks like On BS, Rich Flex, and BackOutsideBoyz already putting up huge numbers on streaming platforms.

They’ve appeared on SNL since to perform and, now they’re no longer in the studio or waiting for the album to release, have found themselves with some free time to do what they want.

21 Savage decided to take that opportunity to drop in on Kai Cenat, appearing on the stream of Twitch’s most-subscribed star, and it didn’t take long for Drake himself to FaceTime 21 Savage and get in on the stream too.

After chatting a bit between the two of them, Kai told Drake that they’ll have to get him on stream at some point, and while he agreed to try to get it set up, he wanted to up the ante slightly for that stream.

With 21 and Kai playing NBA 2K, Drake offered to make a $121,000 bet on their matches. “If you win, I’ll give you $121k,” he told Cenat. “But, if 21 wins, then me and you have to do something for the kids … We have to go and give back.”

Kai immediately agreed to the bet, and before long the two were playing: changing teams in their best-of-3 matchup.

21 won the first match as the Boston Celtics, against Kai’s Golden State Warriors, before beating the streamer’s Milwaukee Bucks while playing as the LA Lakers.

The rapper was clearly delighted with the outcome, celebrating his wins, laughing at Kai turning the game off, and moaning about losing $121k.

That said, with Kai and Drake now obliged to give back to the kids, it’ll be interesting to see what they do together to make that come to life.