Kai Cenat slams “dumb” viewer comparing his North West meetup to Dr Disrespect

Twitch star Kai Cenat slammed a viewer for comparing him celebrating North West’s 11th birthday party to Dr Disrespect messaging a minor.

Kai Cenat met up with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, to celebrate her birthday on June 15, where the two got up to hijinks like conducting interviews with strangers on the street and even playing ‘ding dong ditch’ in their hotel with Mariah Carey.

However, a few fans gave Kai the side-eye for spending time with a child at his age — something that he’s hitting out at as news about fellow streamer Dr Disrespect takes over the internet.

Instagram: Kai Cenat Kai Cenat met North West for her 11th birthday, as he’s her “favorite streamer.”

Over on Twitter/X, one viewer compared Kai hanging out with North to Dr Disrespect admitting that he’d messaged a minor using Twitch’s Whispers feature, and Kai wasn’t happy with the comparison.

“Some dumb motherf*cker just said, because I unfollowed Dr Disrespect — he just said, ‘Motherf*cker was just hanging out with a girl in middle school, North. He has absolutely no room to talk about this shit,'” the streamer said during a June 25 broadcast.

“The fact that you think like that means that there’s something wrong with you,” he continued. “Like, mentally, though. Like, actually. The app is cooked, chat. I ain’t gon’ lie, Twitter’s cooked. That’s why I don’t like being on it, bro. It’s a hate-meetup.”

This isn’t the first time Kai has had to explain himself following his appearance at North’s birthday party. The day after the birthday bash, Kai addressed viewers calling him “weird” in a live stream,

“To everybody who literally made yesterday weird, here’s the thing. …I am North’s favorite streamer. So yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me. That was it. Literally.”

Kai’s latest statement on the matter follows a major bombshell that dropped within the streaming community after Dr Disrespect admitted that the reason he was banned from Twitch in 2020 was due to messaging a minor using the platform’s Whispers feature.

Although Doc claimed that the messages were merely “casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate,” many of his fellow broadcasters have publicly condemned him across social media.

Kai Cenat himself unfollowed Dr Disrespect after learning the news during a June 25 stream, sarcastically encouraging him to take the break he had planned after admitting to the messages in a tweet that’s taking over the net like wildfire.