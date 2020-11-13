 James Charles slams Instagram for "trash" new update - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

James Charles slams Instagram for “trash” new update

Published: 13/Nov/2020 12:06

by Georgina Smith
James Charles looks over his shoulder, next to the Instagram logo
Instagram: James Charles

Share

James Charles

Popular YouTuber and beauty guru James Charles has called out Instagram after they released an update where the location of certain features seems to prioritize “making money, and only making money.”

The new era of entertainment culture has brought with it some significant drawbacks. When ordinary people become colossal celebrities overnight through apps such as TikTok or Instagram, their career is often at the mercy of the platform itself.

Audience engagement frequently suffers as a result of abrupt changes to the app’s algorithm, and Instagram has been openly criticized in the past for it. In 2016 the company switched up their reverse chronological feed for an algorithm that supposedly aimed to prioritize the content the user would be most interested in, but the update was not met with open arms.

Kylie Jenner and James Charles hug during a YouTube video.
YouTube: James Charles
The beauty guru has collaborated with huge celebrities like Kylie Jenner.

James Charles is one such creator who found his fame via YouTube, but boasts an impressive Instagram follower account of over 23 million people, regularly sharing new makeup looks or collabs with his many fans.

James Charles responds to new Instagram update

However, James was thoroughly unimpressed after Instagram rolled out their new update this November, and called out the company via his Instagram story. “As usual it is absolute trash, and proves once again, as usual, that Instagram does not give a flying f**k about creators, or literally anybody who uses this app,” he began.

“They moved literally everything around and it makes it very very clear where their priorities lie and that is making money, and only making money.”

James describes that in the new update, the icons for adding new posts and viewing notifications have been moved out of reach to the top of the screen, replaced with Instagram’s TikTok clone ‘Reels’ and a shopping button.

“Nobody f***ing asked for Reels, we have TikTok for a reason. At least they have a good algorithm that actually works, why can’t they just let TikTok be TikTok?” he vented.

The star echoed frustrations from the community that the update did not fix known issues like broken explore pages, low engagement, and being unable to see posts from friends and family despite following them.

James sympathized with the reality of the business side of the operation but stressed the need for a balance. “Do you know how easy it would be to just make a few changes to the algorithm here and there to at least make everybody kind of happy, but still add these features to make more money on the back end?”

Whether the outpouring of criticism from influencers and regular users alike will have an effect on future updates remain to be seen, but it seems as though some members of the community are losing their trust in Instagram.

Entertainment

James Charles claims Charli D’Amelio cries over hateful TikTok comments

Published: 12/Nov/2020 22:04

by Virginia Glaze
A photo of James Charles is shown next to a screenshot of Charli D'Amelio speaking to her camera during a vlog.
YouTube: Zane and Heath: UNFILTERED, Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio James Charles

Makeup mogul James Charles is getting quite close with TikTok stars, particularly with Charli D’Amelio — but according to Charles, the brutal nature of TikTok comments is starting to get to its most-followed content creator.

It’s no secret that the internet can be a ruthless place. In fact, James Charles found himself at the center of one of YouTube’s biggest scandals in May of last year, after being accused by former mentor Tati Westbrook of multiple alleged misdeeds.

While Charles has since recovered from the drama, it seems that TikTok has become the net’s resident hive for bullying, with even the likes of rapper Taio Cruz quitting the platform after being harassed by mean users.

However, it looks like things are even worse for some of the app’s top content creators, with names like Addison Rae getting near-constant hate and bodyshaming comments — and even TikTok Queen Charli D’Amelio isn’t exempt from the bullying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

In an interview with YouTubers Zane and Heath, James Charles revealed that Charli often calls him when she receives hateful comments and backlash on TikTok, usually accompanied by tears and high emotions.

“Charli and I talk almost every single day,” Charles revealed during the interview. “I’ve been really trying hard to be there for her, help her wherever I can, give her advice, just really be there.”

“There’s been so many times where she’ll call me so upset, or crying over comments or things that have happened, like, ‘What do I do?’” he continued. “And I’ll be like, ‘Charli, suck it up.’”

(Topic begins at 14:00)

Considering the nature of TikTok’s comments section in general, it comes as little surprise that the app’s number one creator often has this reaction to receiving hate online.

It’s not just Charli who’s seeing negativity, though; according to research, cyber bullying has risen 70% since the onset of the current global health crisis, with many teens and adults stuck at home and glued to their smartphone screens.

While it’s easy to be negative and hateful from behind an online persona, it’s always good to remember that social media stars are people, too, and that spreading love and kindness is far more beneficial than tearing someone down.