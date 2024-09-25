What is Spotify bedroom? How to create a room based on your favorite music

TikTok’s ‘Spotify bedroom’ trend bases your bedroom aesthetic on the music you listen to the most.

Music lovers on TikTok have united and created the Spotify bedroom trend where users share what their bedroom would look like based on the songs they listen to on Spotify.

All images are processed through a secondary website separate from TikTok. However, plenty of TikTokers have posted their Spotify bedroom results to the platform, gaining millions of views.

Essentially, your alternate universe bedroom will be filled with momentums, artifacts, and colors based on the genre you listen to most.

If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, it’s likely your room would be coated in friendship bracelets and a Travis Kelce Cheifs jersey. Whereas fans of Drake, could have decor similar to an OVO owl perching from their window.

TikTok user ‘fr333yya’ went viral for receiving the “pop princess” bedroom aesthetic. For her decor, she had Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ album pinned to her wall, which was coated in pink wallpaper. Additionally, her room was also decorated with an iced matcha and a cute cat sitting in the corner.

TikToker ‘trainwreckinlashes’ also went viral for their “super swiftie” decor. In her room, she had albums from Taylor Swift on her wall. There was also a guitar, red lipstick, a typewriter, and a nod to Swift’s cat.

There are also additional esthetics like metal thrasher, real rager, disco brat, country lover, and more.

How to create your own Spotify bedroom

To create your personalized Spotify bedroom, you will need to go to the madeonverse website. From there, you’ll be greeted with the option to sign into your Spotify or Apple Music account.

The web browser will then ask you to connect your Spotify to Discz x Verse. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, madeonverse will then start to analyze your music, load your tracks, and design your room.

Search madeonverse.com Choose to connect your Spotify or Apple Music account Agree to the terms and conditions of Discz x Verse The browser will then create and share your personalized Spotify bedroom with you

Though the Spotify bedroom trend has intrigued many social media users to the point of downloading their music-inspired decorations, there have been plenty of TikTok trends that have also recently gone viral.

There’s the Calico Hair trend that was inspired by the autumn weather. There’s also the “I trust my wife” challenge which saw some social media users getting slapped in the head with a belt.

During the hotter weather, TikTokers even partook in the “sun gazing” trend where they looked directly into the sunlight. An expert even weighed in on the trend, urging participants to stop.