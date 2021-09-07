Bella Poarch set to overtake Addison Rae on TikTok

The top stars on TikTok are in a constant race to the top – with even Charli D’Amelio facing competition for her crown. With Addison Rae’s focus switching away from TikTok and more into acting, her third-place spot on the followed list is set to be taken by Bella Poarch.

Both Bella and Addison have found fame beyond their wildest imagination thanks to success on TikTok. And, both did so in a very short space of time, with less than two years total on the app.

Addison rose to stardom alongside Charli D’Amelio, while Bella came along a bit later – exploding in popularity partly thanks to a single video, her ‘M to the B’ lipsync, which remains the most-liked video on TikTok.

Now, they’ve both spread their wings beyond the app. Addison has completed her first-star role in a feature movie, He’s All That, while Bella has embarked on a budding music career. Addison too has released her own single.

Bella bound to overtake Addison

But, with their focus now elsewhere, Addison especially has been posting less frequently on TikTok, and many of her posts are related to promoting her movie.

Meanwhile Bella Poarch has surpassed 80 million followers, fast approaching Addison’s 84 million, at the time of writing.

But, statistics from SocialBlade show that Bella is gaining followers almost twice as fast as Addison: 3 million in the past 30 days for Poarch, vs 1.7m for Rae.

Both are still quite far off the very top spots though, which are occupied by Khaby Lame and Charli D’Amelio.

Khaby himself is in a race to the top, potentially set to overtake Charli as the outright number one TikTok account.

However, for Addison, while TikTok is still what she’s known for, she’s now branching out far beyond it, and so keeping her follower count growing might not be her main focus right now.

Equally, Bella Poarch has shown a lot of potential in music, with her first song, Build a B*tch, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 and racking up almost 300 million views on YouTube.