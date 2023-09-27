Are Dream and Bella Poarch dating? Video sparks romance rumors

Fans are convinced that internet stars Dream and Bella Poarch are secretly dating after the pair were caught leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles in a video.

Minecraft star Dream is currently wrapping up his live tour in Los Angeles after traveling across the United States to perform his own original music over the past month.

As one of the internet’s most prominent gaming creators, it makes sense that Dream is buddies with other major online celebrities, especially now that he’s taking his music career pretty seriously.

Article continues after ad

However, fans were left shocked after spotting the YouTuber together with singer Bella Poarch in a viral video.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: dreamwastaken Dream is one of the most prominent Minecraft creators on the net.

Dream and Bella Poarch spark dating rumors after secret dinner

Poarch is also a major social media star, holding the record for the most-liked TikTok video of all time. Since rising to internet stardom, Poarch has started her own musical career, most recently releasing her song ‘Crush’ earlier this month.

It’s no surprise that these two might be friends, but fans are convinced there’s more to the story after the two were spotted leaving a restaurant together in a video that took social media by storm.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; another video shows the pair eating at said restaurant, and fans are convinced that they were on a date.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While some fans are here for this potential couple, others are less enthusiastic about the possible pairing.

“Dream and Bella Poarch being together wasn’t on my 2023 bingo sheet,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

“Could there be a spark between those two?” another asked.

Others think this could be hinting at a possible musical collaboration between the two artists, leaving fans extremely excited. Yet, even more fans pointed out that Poarch had attended Dream’s concert that night, and the two could have been merely going to dinner as friends.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Dream’s relationship status hasn’t been confirmed. Bella Poarch, on the other hand, appears to be single after filing for divorce earlier this year in a move that took social media by storm, as she hadn’t been public about her marriage, whatsoever.

Article continues after ad

For now, nothing between these two has been confirmed… but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on this unexpected pairing right here on Dexerto.