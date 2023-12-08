Bella Poarch fans crown singer their “patron saint” after Kenia OS ‘Bad Boy’ remix

Bella Poarch has forged quite a suitable pop career. With a series of singles, including her debut “Build a B*tch” and more recently “Crush,” the TikTok creator knows exactly how to deliver infectious, top-down melodies.

It took the singer a year to release new music, but she roars back to life with “Crush” and “Bad Boy,” which was initially released in November 2023.

With a remix, an artist must find a perfect balance. It always comes down to finding the right collaborator to elevate further what’s already there. And it appears Bella Poarch found one that meets her note-for-note for a revamp of “Bad Boy.”

Youtube: Bella Poarch Bella Poarch performs in her ‘Crush’ video

Bella Poarch leaves fans in a frenzy over new Kenia OS remix

TikTok star-turned-pop-juggernaut Bella Poarch revs her engines with a spicy update to “Bad Boy,” now a collaboration with Kenia OS. The remix impressively nears one million streams, as of this writing.

Fans immediately took to the song that features such scathing lyrics as: “Bad boys and their trauma / All their issues with their mama.”

One fan in particular crowned the singer with quite a distinction. “Bella Poarch my patron saint,” they commented on a viral TikTok video.

Another user called the clip “mesmerizing.”

“This song has got me feeling some type of way!” admitted a fan named Ellie.

“Aaaah what a beautiful friendship you have with Kenia,” gushed another.

User SD named her their queen while thanking Poarch “for this good service.”

Over on Twitter/X, the praise continued. “Queens! We will support this song with everything,” vowed one fan.

“This is so cute i can’t,” said a user.

Alesso screamed into her keyboard, writing, “You’re the QUEEN MAMI.”

“What a beautiful song, congratulations, I love this together,” wrote yet another fan.

It’s quite evident Bella Poarch fans have missed their favorite pop singer. From “Crush” to the “Bad Boy” remix, her fan base shows up in droves. Sounds like Poarch has another smash on her hands.

