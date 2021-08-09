Khaby Lame hits 100m TikTok followers and set to overtake Charli D’Amelio

Khabane Lame has become the second person ever to reach 100 million followers on TikTok, and at the rate he’s gaining followers, he could soon overtake Charli D’Amelio.

Over the past few years, video-sharing platform TikTok has snowballed in popularity, and countless popular influencers have made names for themselves along with it.

In November 2020, 17-year-old Charli D’Amelio became the first person to hit 100 million followers on the app, after gaining a huge amount of popularity thanks to her dance and lip-sync videos.

While it looked like it wasn’t possible for anyone to outrank the young dancer, content creator Khaby Lame looks like he could be close to taking the top spot after hitting 100 million followers himself.

Khaby is known for his videos where he reacts to some of the internet’s weirdest life hacks, making hilarious content without speaking a word.

His videos regularly get tens of millions of views, and in some cases even over 100 million, with plenty of likes in addition.

But it looks like Khaby’s follower count isn’t just going to stop at 100 million. With him gaining new followers at an insanely fast rate, many predict that he’ll soon overtake Charli.

Charli currently has over 120 million followers, and while it might seem at first glance that Khaby has a long way to go, Social Tracker data shows he’s gaining millions of new followers every week, meaning it won’t be long before he takes that top spot.

He already overtook influencer Addison Rae as the second most followed TikTok account in early July, and people are keen to see how long it will take him to become the most-followed account overall.