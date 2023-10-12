Bella Poarch reveals why she divorced from secret husband in tearful interview

Bella Poarch revealed the reason she and her secret ex-husband divorced in a tearful episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast nearly a year after their split was revealed.

Bella Poarch is one of TikTok’s most-followed creators, best known for creating one of the platform’s most-liked videos of all time.

On top of that, Poarch has also branched out into the music biz and is now a budding artist with two EPs under her belt, as well as multiple music videos featuring other major influencers.

While Poarch is an extremely popular online superstar, she’s remained quite private about her personal life… so it came as quite a shock to fans when TMZ reported that she’d gotten divorced from her husband in 2022.

YouTube: Bella Poarch Bella Poarch is a prominent TikTok star and budding music artist.

Poarch had never even mentioned that she was married, leaving fans stunned — and some, quite upset — at the revelation. In fact, the reaction from some listeners was so hostile that she decided to take a lengthy hiatus from social media as a result.

In 2023, she came back to making music, most recently releasing her latest song, Crush, in September.

Bella Poarch tearfully opens up on secret marriage year after divorce

Now, nearly a year after her divorce, Poarch opened up about her secret marriage and what led to her separation from her husband in a tell-all interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Poarch claimed that she’d met her ex-husband while on duty in the military. The two got engaged just months after making things official, with Poarch describing them both as “introverts.” In fact, she claims she was her husband’s very first girlfriend, too.

Instagram: bellapoarch Bella Poarch stunned fans after it was revealed she’d gotten divorced from her husband in 2022.

However, Poarch says her rise to internet fame caused issues in their relationship. She realized that she wanted to perform and be in the spotlight, while her hubby didn’t want that lifestyle at all.

Eventually, the issue ultimately led to their separation — something that left Poarch in tears as she tried to explain it during the podcast.

“Everything just happened so fast,” she admitted. “TikTok happened, and he didn’t wanna be in the spotlight. I respect that, though. It’s hard when I want to pursue music, like I wanna be an artist, I want to share music, I want to make content. But when the person you love wants something different, it’s hard.”

Despite their breakup, Poarch claims that they remain on “good terms,” saying their divorce was a “mutual decision.”

She also responded to rumors that she’d cheated on her husband, saying that those claims were “not true” and “nothing like that happened.”

Although the situation was difficult, Poarch is now back to making music, leaving fans more excited than ever to hear what’s next from the up and coming artist.