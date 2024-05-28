Bella Poarch says she’s “done” with ‘FBoys’ after apparent breakup

Music artist and TikTok star Bella Poarch is “done” with a certain type of guy after appearing to break up with rumored beau Sinet Matteo.

Bella Poarch’s relationship status isn’t something the influencer usually opens up about, but a particular post on her Instagram stories has fans convinced that she’s moving on from someone in her life.

On May 24, 2024, the artist posted an image to her Instagram stories with the caption: “Done f*cking with f*ck boys,” along with the phrase, “We cancel the f*ckboys,” written in Spanish.

Fans were quick to notice that Poarch had also unfollowed fellow influencer Sinet Matteo, another prominent TikToker with over 3 million followers.

It looks like Matteo has also unfollowed Poarch on Insta, leading fans to believe that the two are now officially on the outs.

The duo were first linked together in April 2024, after TikToker Daniel Seavey happened to film them holding hands in one of his videos.

It looks like this supposed romance didn’t last long, leaving fans wondering what exactly happened between the two stars.

Poarch’s relationship status is currently unclear, but the TikToker has opened up about her divorce in the past — news that came as a massive shock to fans back in 2022.

Poarch was notoriously secretive about her love life until news of her divorce broke in November 2022. The couple were married for around four years and separated due to “irreconcilable differences.”

The information sparked a wave of backlash against Poarch from fans, and she took a lengthy hiatus from social media to recover. Nearly a year later, Poarch finally spilled the tea on her divorce in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she admitted that she and her ex-hubby couldn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to her life as a social media star.

“It’s hard when I want to pursue music, like I wanna be an artist, I want to share music, I want to make content. But when the person you love wants something different, it’s hard,” she said through tears.

Since then, Poarch has been linked to another influencer, Minecraft streamer Dream, who was caught having dinner with the TikToker in September 2023. However, it seems that nothing came of this possible pairing, with many fans speculating that they were merely collaborating on music together.