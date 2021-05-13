Logan & Jake Paul spark controversy driving on beach during turtle nesting season - Dexerto

YouTube stars Jake and Logan Paul have incurred the wrath of the internet after posting a video of themselves driving golf carts down a beach in Puerto Rico — right in the middle of sea turtle nesting season.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul announced he was moving from sunny Southern California to live in the Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico.

Claiming he wanted to get away from the bustle of the big city — as well as tax reasons — the elder Paul brother has now made his home in the island, but not everyone is pleased about this move.

Paul almost immediately got backlash for making his home in PR, but he isn’t alone in his decision to relocate; little brother Jake Paul claimed he was moving to Miami around the same time, and it seems the two have gotten up to some shenanigans in the Caribbean that are making some viewers fume.

In mid-may, Jake Paul uploaded a video to his Instagram stories that showed himself driving what appears to be a golf cart down a beach, with a sticker on the video showing that he was in Puerto Rico at the time.

Once the video circulated the net, many users expressed outrage that he was driving on the beach, noting that it is currently sea turtle nesting season.

From February to August, several different species of sea turtle lay their eggs on the beach, including Leatherbacks, Green Sea Turtles and Hawksbill turtles — meaning that anyone driving a vehicle over the sands at breakneck speeds could run the risk of damaging the eggs.

Uno queriendo estar tranquilo y se encuentra con este video de Jake Paul destruyendo nuestras playas. #JakePaulGoHome pic.twitter.com/BiAhOCt7W3 — Robinson Camacho Rodríguez (@RobiCamacho) May 13, 2021

“THIS IS WHAT FRUSTRATES US THE MOST,” one angry Twitter user wrote about the situation. “THEY TREAT THE WHOLE ISLAND LIKE A RESORT. WHITE PEOPLE DESTROY OUR ECOSYSTEM. TAKE OUR LANDS. TAKE OUR MONEY.”

JAKE PAUL IS RIDING WHAT LOOKS LIKE GOLF CARTS AND OTHER CARS IN THE BEACHES OF PUERTO RICO. IT’S TURTLE NESTING SEASON HERE. THIS IS WHAT FRUSTRATES US THE MOST. THEY TREAT THE WHOLE ISLAND LIKE A RESORT. WHITE PEOPLE DESTROY OUR ECOSYSTEM. TAKE OUR LANDS. TAKE OUR MONEY. — mari 🦋 (@eilishvato) May 13, 2021

“We were all brought up in PR to never drive on the beach like this, but I guess if you are a rich American, you can trample on our resources as you have been for 123 years,” another said of the scandal.

American colonialism at its best. We were all brought up in PR to never drive on the beach like this but I guess if you are a rich American you can trample on our resources as you have been for 123 years. @LoganPaul and his brother @jakepaul are #scum #PuertoRico https://t.co/qeiP163uwQ — Jorge Sermini (@sermini) May 13, 2021

Thus far, the “Problem Child” and his brother — who is suspected to be driving the other vehicle in the video, though this is not confirmed — have yet to comment on the issue.