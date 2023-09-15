Fans are obsessed with Bella Poarch’s new song ‘Crush’

TikTok star Bella Poarch just released her latest song, ‘Crush,’ and it’s safe to say that fans are totally obsessed with it. Here’s what people are saying about the upbeat, catchy track online.

Bella Poarch first gained fame thanks to her viral TikTok video lip syncing to ‘M to the B,’ which still reigns as the platform’s most-liked upload to date with over 60 million likes.

Since then, she’s broken into the music industry in a huge way, releasing her first single ‘Build a B*tch’ back in 2021. The song broke into the Billboard Hot 100 shortly thereafter and surpassed over 50 million streams on Spotify less than a month after its release.

She’s had a few other singles in the time since then, including songs like ‘Dolls’ and ‘Inferno,’ but it’s been quite some time since she’s released a new song — until now.

Twitter: @bellapoarch Bella Poarch is one of TikTok’s most famous creators – on top of being a budding music artist.

Fans are loving Bella Poarch’s new song ‘Crush’

In fact, it’s been a year since Poarch has released new music, but on September 14, that all changed. The Filipina star graced fans’ ears with a brand-new single, ‘Crush,’ alongside artist Lauv… and it’s safe to say that fans absolutely love it.

The upbeat track discusses Bella’s somewhat paradoxical feelings for her hypothetical “crush,” saying, “I don’t wanna say too much / I don’t wanna f*ck this up / Why would we fall in love when it feels so good to touch.”

Fans are obsessed with the song’s music video and catchy tune, raving about the track all over social media.

“Bella looks sensational! Ugh the voice, the talent, the profile, the international implications. We need more Bella Poarch, don’t be greedy with us queen!” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“This should be released at the beginning of summer,” another said.

“The more I listen to this song, the more I fall in love with it!” yet another raved.

This marks a major moment for Bella after the singer went through a divorce last year, notably taking a break from social media after receiving backlash for keeping her marriage private from fans.

Now, she’s making a big comeback — and fans can’t wait to see what she’s got in store next.