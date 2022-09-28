Bad Bunny blasts Logan Paul in El Apagón documentary

Virginia is an entertainment writer and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny put YouTube star Logan Paul on blast in his new documentary ‘Aquí Vive Gente’ as part of his ‘El Apagón’ music video.

In early 2021, YouTuber, boxer, and budding wrestler Logan Paul notably sold his home in Encino, CA in favor of Puerto Rico’s gorgeous beaches and comparatively low taxes.

In fact, the influencer cited taxes as one of his key reasons for moving to the island, which is still a territory of the United States.

“I feel like people are wondering, ‘Why Puerto Rico,’ right? Like how random,” Logan said when he announced the move in a podcast episode.

“Taxes,” one of his co-hosts answered.

“It’s one. It’s a vertical. It’s a big one,” he admitted.

Despite Logan’s enthusiasm, not everyone is excited about famous folks moving to Puerto Rico to make a new home for themselves.

A law called Act 22 (also called The Act to Promote the Relocation of Investors to Puerto Rico) allows foreigners who move to Puerto Rico to avoid paying capital gains taxes on investments like cryptocurrency, stocks, or real estate — a law that was explained in Bad Bunny’s latest music video.

It’s not just a music video, though; instead, Bad Bunny created an entire documentary focusing on Act 22, where he specifically used footage of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast episode excitedly claiming he was moving to Puerto Rico.

(Segment begins at 11:12)

Bad Bunny’s documentary, titled ‘Aquí Vive Gente,’ or ‘People Live Here,’ takes aim at rich foreigners moving to the island for tax breaks, thus displacing PR natives from their homes and raising the cost of living.

Logan Paul has yet to respond to his mention in the doc, which was published on September 16 — likely because he’s busy planning out his future boxing pursuits and building he and KSI’s PRIME Hydration beverage line.