Dominik Mysterio calls out Bad Bunny for wrestling match after rumors of his WWE return

Dominik Mysterio has a bone to pick with recording artist Bad Bunny and challenged him to a WWE fight if the Latin trap star is up for it.

Mysterio has become a notable and active heel in the WWE after joining The Judgment Day stable in 2022. The third-generation superstar fought in 106 contests in 2023, trailing only WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes for the most bouts.

In the spring of 2023, Dominik Mysterio and Bad Bunny got into it on an April 4 episode of RAW after the Judgment Day tried to sabotage Rey Mysterio’s wrestling match against then-United States Champion Austin Theory.

Bad Bunny attacked Dominik Mysterio, then got choke slammed through the announcer’s table by Mysterio’s stablemate Damian Priest before calling him out for a street fight at Backlash 2023.

Their beef boiled over at Backlash during Bad Bunny’s upset victory over Priest. Now, Dominik Mysterio wants to settle things inside the squared circle.

There was speculation that Bad Bunny would appear at WrestleMania 40 on day 2 in between dates of his ‘Most Wanted’ tour to continue his feud with Mysterio, but it did not happen.

When addressing the rumors on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Mysterio challenged the Puerto Rican musician to return to the WWE to settle the score.

“I know Bad Bunny did his thing with Damian in PR, I know he got involved in my match last year. He’s done a lot for the culture and whatnot, but at the end of the day, Damian said it—you’re a singer, dude. Stay in your lane,” Mysterio said.

“This is our world here, Judgment Day takes over here. As far as unfinished business goes, if he’s more than willing to get in my face again, I’m down to throw down if you know what I’m talking about.”

It is unclear if the Bad Bunny will appear again in the WWE in 2024. This year’s Backlash would be a ripe opportunity for Bad Bunny to return and take up Mysterio’s challenge.

Triple H put out a Tweet in March that the “Soy Peor” star will “always have a home” in the WWE. That could indicate that we’ll see more of him soon. Until then, Mysterio will continue to compete on RAW until the 2024 WWE Draft kicks off on April 26.