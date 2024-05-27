Logan Paul reveals he planned WWE Frog Splash drone shot for over a year

YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul has revealed he planned his viral WWE Frog Splash drone shot for over a year.

The 29-year-old wowed fans at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 with his mind-blowing ‘Frog Splash,’ which was captured in a never-before-seen angle with a drone.

However, a lot more went into the shot according to the YouTube star, who revealed he thought of the idea over a year ago.

“I’ve been dreaming of that shot for a year,” he wrote in a post on X, sharing a conversation with his boss back in May 2023 where he first suggested the stunt.

“Wanted to run this idea by y’all as we approach our next two PLE’s… I pitched this for WrestleMania but apparently had some venue issues. I think there’s crazy cool opportunity to hire an FPV drone flyer to capture a high flying jump(s) of mine through the table or any crazy stunt,” Logan Paul‘s text read.

X — Official Logan Paul Logan Paul took on the undisputed universal champion Cody Rhodes on May 25.

The Prime co-founder added: “Just another cool way to capture a frog splash that has never been done before. Creatively pushing media boundaries.”

It’s fair to say fans were impressed by the stunt. “Logan wrestles like he’s a veteran it’s wild how good he is,” one commented. “Now that’s great camera work. What a shot,” another praised. One fan even went as far as to say the drone shot is the “future of the WWE.”

Although he may be one of the most despised wrestlers in the WWE, ‘The Maverick’ has quickly made a name for himself, and even landed himself a belt as the United States champion.