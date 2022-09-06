Ava Louise slams public for “hate” she’s received over Monty Lopez romance

Ava Louise has spoken out about Sheri Easterling’s relationship with Yung Gravy and the double standard between their relationship and her own with Monty Lopez, condemning the hate she’s received from the public.

After Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling — Addison Rae’s mom — made their red carpet debut at the VMAs, tension between the young rapper and Easterling’s ex-husband Monty Lopez has continued to escalate.

While the two have been firing off at each other online, another voice has now been thrown into the mix. Content creator Ava Louise, who has recently been seen kissing and spending time with Lopez, has gone online to express her frustration at those who are criticizing her relationship with him.

In a recent TikTok, she highlights the difference between how people have reacted to Yung Gravy and Sheri’s relationship compared to her own.

“Gravy getting praised for dating Sheri whose twice his age but me getting hate for being 24 & dating Monty.”

Her words were in response to the TikTok community’s response to an August 21 video Lopez uploaded including footage of Louise and Lopez kissing at a charity fundraiser basketball game.

The comments section of the video is much less supportive than the videos and content that centers on Yung Gravy and his relationship with Sheri.

The feud between Lopez and Gravy doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon. Since Lopez challenged Gravy to a boxing match, the situation has only managed to go from bad to worse. He has since released a diss track on the rapper and even created an OnlyFans account in which he reportedly called out ex-partner Sheri.

Ava Louise has a solid following on platforms such as TikTok, OnlyFans and Instagram. In 2021, Louise had a small run in with Addison Rae after she publicly flirted with Rae’s then boyfriend Bryce Hall.

And while all this drama is focused on her family, Addison Rae herself has stayed as far removed from it as possible. However, sources have said that Rae is extremely “mortified” by the situation.