Addison Rae reportedly “mortified” by Monty Lopez & Sheri Easterling drama

Sources claim that TikTok star Addison Rae is “mortified” by the ongoing drama surrounding her parents, Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez, as the fallout from their marriage continues to take over social media.

21-year-old Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, boasting over 88 million followers on the viral video app… but the internet is more interested in her parents right now.

This summer, her father, Monty Lopez, became quite a famous online figure after it was discovered that he’d allegedly cheated on his wife with several younger women — one of whom exposed her relationship with him in a series of damning Instagram pics.

That’s not all; Monty later got into a heated feud with rapper Yung Gravy after the artist publicly flirted with Sheri Easterling, prompting Lopez to challenge him to a boxing match.

Now, even more details have come to light, with both Lopez and his current armpiece, TikToker Ava Louise, claiming that Sheri had kept her hubby from seeing his daughter from a previous relationship… as well as his grandchildren.

Sources claim Addison Rae “mortified” by Monty Lopez drama

Although Addison hasn’t yet publicly spoken out about her family drama, sources have let slip how she’s really feeling about the situation… and they claim she’s “mortified” by the fallout.

“Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years, but everything going on right now has been particularly overwhelming for her,” the source exclusively told Page Six.

Although this marks the first major hint at how Rae is taking the unfolding events, the TikToker also opened up about her mental health in a tweet on July 25, claiming she was “struggling” right as the cheating rumors surrounding her dad were at an all-time high.

“I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things, but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express,” she wrote. “My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all. Life is weird but worth it.”