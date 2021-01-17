 Addison Rae blasts Ava Louise for publicly flirting with Bryce Hall - Dexerto
Addison Rae blasts Ava Louise for publicly flirting with Bryce Hall

Published: 17/Jan/2021 22:22

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Addison Rae/Ava Louise

After TikTok star Ava Louise appeared to publicly shoot her shot with Bryce Hall over on Instagram, his girlfriend Addison Rae made sure to mark her territory with some loved-up snaps.

TikToker Ava Louise has been making waves on social media today after a series of bizarre posts, with several of them appearing to be aimed at Sway House member and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.

Being sure to tag Bryce Hall, Ava Louise appeared to share a series of sexually explicit messages directed towards the influencer, telling Hall that she “wanted to have sex” with him, “didn’t care” that he had a girlfriend and even hinting that she DM’d him explicit material from her OnlyFans account.

It appears that Addison Rae got wind of the flirty posts, and while she didn’t comment on the situation directly, she jokingly posted a photo of herself hugging a grinning Hall while she pouted. Seemingly making sure Ava knew where Hall stood, she captioned the photo as “mine.” As well as commenting on Rae’s photo affirming that she’s his “baby forever”, Hall posted a photo of the two of his own around the same time.

 

A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

However, even this didn’t seem to deter Ava, as she commented on Rae’s post offering to “share” Hall, remarking that she thinks Addison is “hot” too.

With drama page TikTok Room updating fans on the situation, it didn’t take long for celebrity columnist Perez Hilton to weigh in on the situation, as he suggested that Ava Louise was “a better fit” for Hall than Rae was.

This in turn attracted the attention of Bryce Hall’s mom, Leah Hall, who was quick to call out Hilton for his comment by asking him: “Why would you say that?”.

Given the bizarre nature of the messages Ava was sharing, fans began to suspect that her Instagram account had been hacked. As well as posting about Bryce Hall, the account also referred to other TikTok stars like Tony Lopez and Dixie D’Amelio.

As well as joking that Tony Lopez had “blocked her because she was over the age of consent,” Ava also appeared to proposition Dixie D’Amelio. Tagging D’Amelio in her Instagram story, Ava said that she knew Dixie “played for the other team” and made an explicit proposition to her.

While Ava appeared to rebuke claims that she had been hacked – saying in an Instagram comment that she was “not hacked, just h***y” – fans remain unconvinced.

Julez Smith confirms breakup with former Disney actress Skai Jackson

Published: 17/Jan/2021 21:07

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Skai Jackson/Julez Smith

Beyonce’s nephew (Solange’s son) Julez Smith, has seemingly confirmed in an Instagram Q&A that he and former Disney star Skai Jackson have broken up after text messages showing Smith talking about his relationship with Jackson went viral on social media.

In a series of screenshots from a group chat leaked to social media, Smith, 16, can be seen talking to his friends about his relationship with Jackson, 18.

The two-year age-gap between the pair seemed to trouble some of his friends, with one of them saying: “Isn’t she two years older than you?” When Smith responded that “age doesn’t matter,” his friend retorted “it does for me.”

These screenshots also caused speculation as to the reason the “complicated” relationship ended, with Smith appearing to confirm that Jackson cheated on him. Claiming that he “made sure to ruin her life,” Smith boasted that he “f****d her good, got her addicted then left.”

As these text messages circulated online, fans on Twitter also uncovered an old romantic selfie of the pair, which appeared to confirm that there was indeed a relationship between the two.

Behind Jackson and Smith is a poster of the Disney Channel show Jessie, which Jackson had a starring role in between 2011 and 2016.

However, Smith has made it clear that their break up was not on good terms. When asked in an Instagram Q&A if him and Jackson were still friends following their split, he responded by saying: “f**k no.”

Julez Smith is the son of Solange Knowles, who is a recording artist and pop star Beyonce’s sister. His father is Knowles’ ex-husband Daniel Smith, whom she married at 17 before divorcing him three years later.

Although Smith has spoken out about his relationship to fans on Instagram, Jackson is yet to comment publicly on claims the two were in a relationship. However, fans did notice that Jackson has turned off her Instagram comments.