What was ImAllexx accused of? YouTuber controversy explained

YouTuber ‘ImAllexx’ has been embroiled in controversy after his ex-girlfriend posted an 82-page document alleging he abused her.

The British commentary YouTuber, podcaster, and Twitch streamer amassed two million subscribers and is known for sharing his thoughts and opinions on pop culture moments.

However, ImAllexx came under fire on June 15, 2024, when his ex-girlfriend Alice Hez, also known as ‘Malice‘, took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement on their relationship.

Claiming she had been “scared to speak out” about her time dating the content creator, Alice then alleged ImAllexx had verbally, emotionally, and physically abused her.

She included an 82-page document detailing the alleged abuse, with screenshots of text messages, video footage, and an audio file provided to support her claims.

Here is an explanation of the entire controversy, including all allegations made against ImAllexx, the receipts provided, and the responses of those within ImAllexx’s inner circle.

All allegations made against YouTuber ImAllexx

According to Alice, she and ImAllexx officially began dating on March 17, 2023 after “seeing each other for a few months” prior. And while their relationship initially included “no arguments”, this began to change after some time.

“Small things became huge issues,” Alice recounted, sharing how these arguments would lead to an onslaught of verbal abuse.

Screenshots from various social media platforms allegedly between the pair showcased ImAllexx calling Alice an array of insults, including “wh*re”, “psycho”, “c*nt”, “re****”, and “n****”.

In one screenshot, ImAllexx told Alice he was going to “f***ing kill” her and “break [her] neck,” as well as repeatedly insulting her intelligence and on multiple occasions, encouraging her to “die” and engage in self-harm.

Alongside the masses of text messages and screenshots, Alice also publicized videos in which ImAllexx threatened physical violence and called her derogatory names while they were on a Discord call.

In one particular instance, he questioned whether Alice had gone on “the offensive” due to being “brain dead”, before threatening her by saying, “I’m going to f***ing bash your f***ing head against the wall with a brick if you don’t shut the f*** up.”

In another video, ImAllexx berated Alice for not recognizing when she “should lay down like a good f***ing dog”, claiming she “f***ed it all up” for the couple.

More videos had the YouTuber refer to himself as a “professional” and a “famous internet celebrity”, while he stated Alice did not have “anything to f***ing lose” as her life was “down the f***ing drain.”

Ultimately, Alice and ImAllexx moved in together, which the former explained is when things “became even worse” and their fights turned physical.

She stated at various points throughout their time living together, ImAllexx put her in a headlock, broke her glasses, and threatened to take her cat, Bear, away from her.

Things came to a head on December 28 when an argument arose about cleaning. Alice recounted how she started to “walk away” when ImAllexx kicked her in the back; “At this point, it was the second time he’d hurt me.”

Alice asked a friend to pick her up as she was “scared” and had “decided to no longer put up with his behavior”, sharing a recording she allegedly made while packing some of her belongings.

In the recording, ImAllexx could be heard saying, “You don’t actually try and fix any of your f***ing problems. It’s f***ing infuriating at this point. Like, earlier, you’re miserable about something, all you have to do is say what it is. You’re complaining that I don’t clean up after myself? N****, neither do you.”

When she later picked up more of her things, Alice discovered her keyboard was “smashed and scattered everywhere” and that both of her monitors had also been “smashed to bits” as well as the camera.

After officially ending the relationship, Alice described how ImAllexx switched from abusive to begging for a “chance to change and make things better”. This included masses of text messages, gifts sent to her house, hand-written letters, and long voice messages.

A 24-minute voice message posted heard ImAllexx call his own behavior “insane” and repeatedly apologize to Alice while admitting she “didn’t do anything wrong.”

Amidst the begging and apologies, Alice stated ImAllexx also made “threats of story manipulation” to prevent her from speaking out.

She concluded, “For legal and obvious reasons I won’t attach all the evidence I have, but in due time it may be made public. He has tried to get me to stay quiet online and has suggested he would deny all of this, if this happens I will release more undeniable evidence.”

ImAllexx’s friends and former collaborators respond

Since Alice’s post and the immense amount of receipts she provided in regards to ImAllexx’s alleged abuse, multiple content creators who worked with or were friends with the YouTuber have released their own statements.

Fellow commentary YouTuber ‘Memeulous‘ — who was considered a close friend of ImAllexx and had previously been his housemate — posted on his Instagram story in support of Alice and claimed he did not know about the alleged abuse prior.

Other creators who also spoke out, including ‘ItalianBach‘, ‘WillNe‘, and ‘Miaxmon‘, shared a similar sentiment. In their statements, they offered Alice their “love and support” and praised her for her ‘bravery’, while ImAllexx’s behavior was described as “abhorrent” and “inexcusable”.

Asmongold also chimed in, revealing that he was “so happy” when Alice came forward and explaining how he wasn’t surprised by the allegations.

Has ImAllexx addressed the allegations made against him?

As of now, ImAllexx hasn’t responded to any of the allegations, the lengthy receipts Alice supplied, or his friends taking a stance against him.

While some are theorizing a “massive apology video” may be on the horizon, Asmongold has predicted the Youtuber will remain quiet.

He said, “When a rat like this gets exposed, rats love to hide in the shadows. So, whenever they get exposed, like this guy does, it becomes evident and obvious that it’s just a rat.”

Whether or not this is the case, we’ll be sure to update this space as the story continues to develop.

