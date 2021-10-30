Austin McBroom sued again, this time over Beverly Hills fan meetup

Austin McBroom has been sued again, this time by the City of Beverly Hills over an “unruly” fan meetup on May 29 in the leadup to the Battle of the Platforms boxing fight. The City has filed for more than $200,000 in damages.

Austin McBroom has found himself in more legal trouble, with a new lawsuit being filed by the City of Beverly Hills against the YouTube star on October 26.

McBroom, who is one part of the mega-popular ACE Family on YouTube, has been accused of hosting an “unruly gathering” in the city ahead of the Battle of the Platforms event ⁠— where he fought Bryce Hall ⁠— to “drum up publicity before the boxing match to maximize its profitability.”

Advertisement

“[McBroom] hatched a scheme to hold an unauthorized assembly in the form of a parade through the streets of Beverly Hills,” the lawsuit alleges.

The City of Beverly Hills claimed McBroom, along with Sheeraz Hasan, who is also named as a defendant, did not apply for a permit to shut down the streets of Los Angeles.

“In order to hold a parade in Beverly Hills, an event organizer must first request a permit using a well-established application process, including working closely with City staff to help ensure that any and all public safety concerns are addressed,” the City claimed.

Read More: Dana White claims Claressa Shields could KO Jake Paul

Hundreds of people turned out onto the streets in what the City called an “unruly gathering.”

Advertisement

Using posts from Austin McBroom’s Instagram, the City claimed “he actively encouraged his fans and those in parade to unlawfully shut down Rodeo Drive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

“The unruly gathering involved hundreds of individuals and constituted a threat to the public peace, health, safety, and welfare by loud noise, obstructions of a street and other public rights of way, destruction of property, and littering of trash.

“McBroom later bragged about this unlawful act on social media.”

The City of Beverly Hills has filed for more than $200,000 of damages. McBroom is yet to comment on the lawsuit.

It comes as McBroom has been under fire for reportedly not paying fighters who took part in Battle of the Platforms.

Advertisement

Read More: Jake Paul confirms Tommy Fury fight date

McBroom, who helped organize the event under Social Gloves, has been sued by LiveXLive for defamation and fraud, claiming $100 million in damages. Tayler Holder, Bryce Hall, and others have also claimed they are yet to receive payment.

McBroom and the ACE Family are also currently facing eviction from their $7 million home after missing mortgage payments.