Ace Family reportedly facing eviction over missed payments on $7 million home

YouTuber family ‘The Ace Family’ appear to be facing possible eviction from their home. This is due to allegedly failing to make mortgage and tax payments, according to documents that appeared on an internet forum.

The Ace Family, a channel with over 19 million subscribers, on YouTube is hosted by Austin McBroom, his wife Catherine, and their three kids Elle, Alaia, and Steel.

With videos often getting millions of views, they post about their life in LA and day-to-day vlogs in their extravagant LA mansion.

The speculation comes after a recent string of controversies surrounding Social Gloves, a company that Austin McBroom allegedly owns.

It is currently unknown whether Social Gloves’ financial troubles and the allegations made about the Ace Family’s lack of mortgage payments are linked.

What’s Social Gloves and how is it linked with the Ace Family?

Social Gloves was the company that oversaw the recent YouTubers vs TikTokers fight, the so-called “Battle of the Platforms”.

After the event, a string of negative news came out including allegations it had made only 27% of its intended sales as well as accusations the boxers hadn’t been paid.

Before the Battle of the Platforms fight, it was expected to pull in about 500,000 PPV (pay-per-view) sales but apparently only made 136,000, a long way off.

This was then followed by comments on the BFFs podcast by TikToker Vinnie Hacker that they hadn’t recieved their money yet for the event.

Social Gloves has insisted they are “working tirelessly” to ensure any fighter who hasn’t been paid yet will get paid.

The first time Social Gloves was linked to McBroom was when Youtuber Tana Mongeau alleged that he owned most of the company on Twitter. McBroom was also one of the headline fighters at the YouTubers vs TikTokers fight.

not austin mcbroom owning most of social gloves and then everyone being surprised people aren’t getting paid 💀 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 26, 2021

From there, the controversies have continued to escalate with other influencers such as Jake Paul getting involved including a verbal altercation between Paul and McBroom.

Has McBroom’s ownership of Social Gloves been confirmed?

After Mongeau’s allegation McBroom owned most of Social Gloves, people noticed that the company’s trademark was registered under Ace Hat Collection. This is according to United States Patent and Trademark Office directory.

Ace Hat Collection Inc.’s CEO is, you guessed it, Austin McBroom with Catherine listed as Secretary according to D&B Business Directory

While McBroom didn’t deny Mongeau’s allegation on Twitter regarding his ownership of the company, he forcefully hit back about the allegations people were not being paid.

Not the most desperate human being speaking on shit she doesn’t know about. Don’t try and bring me or the event down to make you feel better about Tanacon. Every fighter including myself will be getting paid and a lawsuit is happening and it’s not with social gloves dumb dumb — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) June 26, 2021



Has any of the Ace Family said anything?

Since the news broke on the internet about the possible eviction, there has not been any word from members of the Ace Family.

Austin’s last tweet was on July 4, before the news broke out. On Instagram, none of the accounts linked to the family have put out any posts or stories in the last 13 hours when the news broke out on Twitter.

The last post on their YouTube channel was on July 6.