Austin McBroom mobbed by hundreds of fans while demolishing a Bryce Hall piñata - Dexerto

Hundreds of fans flocked to Beverly Hills to see Austin McBroom as the hype around his boxing match with TikTok star Bryce Hall continues.

Footage obtained by The Hollywood Fix show hundreds of fans – many of which were young children – congregating around Austin and his wife, Catherine McBroom, as he prepared to hit a piñata decorated with pictures of his future boxing opponent, Bryce Hall. YouTuber and rapper DDG, who is billed to box TikTok star Nate Wyatt at the ‘YouTubers vs TikTokers’ boxing event, was also present.

Dozens of people in the large crowd could be seen pushing and shoving in order to get a better view of McBroom beating the piñata. Throughout the footage, Austin and security staff can be heard telling the crowd to back up before several police motorbikes appeared to break up the raucous scene, which took place on May 30.

Earlier this month, Austin and Bryce finally met face-to-face for the first time, but the meeting soon descended into a full-on brawl wherein McBroom claims that Hall tried to break his ankle.

Given the two’s volatile relationship on social media, it will be interesting to see how Bryce will respond to Austin destroying a piñata bearing his likeness.

When are Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall fighting?

The highly-anticipated YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event is set to take place on June 12, with the event being available to stream via pay-per-view platform LivexLive.

McBroom’s boxing match with Hall, which is billed to be the main card of the event, has been rumored since December 2020, with Austin pushing Bryce to fight with him in several heated exchanges on social media.

Bryce finally confirmed he was set to fight Austin on March 15 on social media after revealing that he was being offered $5 million for the match, with McBroom also revealing on his Instagram that their fight was part of a larger YouTubers vs TikTokers event.

According to the event’s official poster, which was released on March 18, other high profile YouTubers and TikTokers who are set to face off include AneSonGib, Tayler Holder, Deji, Vinnie Hacker, FaZe Jarvis and Michale Le among others.

However, according to TikToker Tayler Holder, his own fight with YouTuber AneSonGib may well be cancelled due to weight differences between the two.