Tayler Holder reveals why he’s suing Austin McBroom over TikTokers vs YouTubers boxing event

TikTok star Tayler Holder has confirmed that he’s suing YouTuber Austin McBroom over the Social Gloves Battle of the Platforms boxing event, which saw YouTubers and TikTokers go head-to-head in the ring.

Shortly after the Battle of the Platforms took place, fighters started to report that they hadn’t been paid yet, causing a mass of discussion over the legitimacy of the event.

It soon came out that McBroom himself was actually the owner of Social Gloves, which resulted in some serious allegations from fans and critics alike being levied against the ACE Family star.

After reports came out that Holder and even NBA star James Harden planned to sue McBroom, the TikTok creator has confirmed his stance, with both he and friend and fellow fighter Nate Wyatt taking Austin to court.

In a tweet posted on August 8, Tayler said that “a lot of people didn’t get paid including our coaches,” adding that “my attorney has filed a lawsuit to make things right.”

It’s public now. We trained hard & fought hard. A lot of people didn’t get paid including our coaches. We won’t stop fighting. For now my attorney bobby samini has filed a lawsuit to make things right. We held up our end of the deal & expect the same in return from Social Gloves. pic.twitter.com/wAHW2njV6x — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) August 9, 2021

Tayler’s tweet finished with a resounding message: “We held up our end of the deal & expect the same in return from Social Gloves.”

In court documents obtained by Dexerto, the lawsuit cites nine causes of action against Austin McBroom, Simply Greatness Productions, and Allen McBroom.

These include fraud, negligent misrepresentation, intentional interference with contractual relations, and civil conspiracy.

Tayler Holder and Nate Wyatt are asking the court to grant them “monetary damages” in an amount to be proven at trial, as well as “punitive and exemplary” damages against McBroom.

Austin himself fought Bryce Hall to headline the Battle of the Platforms, with Hall admitting shortly after the event that he was in legal talks with Social Gloves over the compensation fiasco.

With many of the fighters admitting they were still awaiting payment, this lawsuit could set a huge precedent for what they could expect down the line, if they don’t already have legal action going ahead.