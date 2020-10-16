Asmongold slams ‘idiots’ upset at black characters in World of Warcraft - Dexerto

Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has called out the “stupidity” of WoW players who are upset at the inclusion of black characters in the game.

All the way back at BlizzCon 2019, World of Warcraft director Ion Hazzikostas revealed a bunch of new features coming to WoW with the Shadowlands expansion, including new character customization options that included black, Asian and Hispanic skin options.

Advertisement

Naturally, this means a more diverse range of people in Azeroth, including NPCs, but this appears to have upset a certain group of people.

To those people, the idea of black people in World of Warcraft makes no sense, but Asmongold was quick to shut down those complaints when he saw a post on Reddit about it.

Advertisement

After reading through some of the comments made during a stream when two black characters appeared on screen, questioning the reason for having them, Asmon swiftly called the comments out.

“This is kind of a dumb thing to get mad about,” he said. “It’s just stupid. You can have orcs, trolls, you can have spirits, you can have the Lich King, but you can’t have a black person?”

He went on: “How is it you can have a dragon but not a black dude? What’s the logic behind that? I think it’s silly.”

Advertisement

Asmon continued, saying that there were a few “dumbos” getting mad about it, but frequently reiterates his stance that there is no logic behind the complaints, but that as a new story is being built in the Shadowlands expansion, it doesn’t affect or go against the lore of the game.

Obviously, as with any change like this, there will always be a subsection of fans that are upset, despite having no tangible impact on gameplay at all — though hopefully this becomes less of an issue down the line.